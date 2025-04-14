Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Highlights Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu's Growth, Maturity
The Oregon Ducks offensive line is replacing key pieces like tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, but Oregon is returning starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry spoke to reporters after Saturday's spring practice, and Terry Laloulu's praises for his growth.
"To see the difference that Poncho is, like there's a confidence in his game that I think we've all known he was going to be a really good player, but to see him now match that maturity and match that confidence in his game because he knows he's a really good player," said Terry. "I think our whole team is feeling it. He's a clear leader. He helps us in every single aspect, as far as communication. You can see the player he's grown into."
Poncho is one of a few offensive lineman returning for the Ducks in 2025. Right guard Dave Iuli started four games last season and is expected to compete for a bigger role this offseason. Additionally, Oregon returns interior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford who was limited with an injury in 2024, only playing two snaps.
Still, Poncho is Oregon's most experienced lineman when it comes to offensive coordaintor Will Stein and coach Dan Lanning's program, and the Ducks will be relying on him. Terry spoke about Laloulu stepping up as a leader as well.
"He has leadership capabilities like that, while also being a very good football player. So I mean, being 1000 snaps in, he's just that much better of a football player," said Terry. "We had him out there at guard today just to get some rotation. And he's like, happy, because it's been a while since he played some guard, so it feels good for him to be in that spot."
Alongside Iuli, Bedford, and Laloulu, the Ducks have a trio of offensive lineman looking to make an impact on the team: offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), and offensive tackle Alex Harkey (Texas State).
Terry spoke highly of all three newcomers, pointing out the athleticism of Pregnon and Harkey. The starting offensive line is unknown, but World is expected to be the starting left tackle for the Ducks. According to 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, World was the No. 1 offensive lineman available and the No. 1 overall prospect in the portal.
"Isaiah World, man, great athlete, great movement skills, great body control. Loves the game. I think it really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He's a junkie for football. I mean, I'm glad he's a Duck. I'm just be completely honest with you, he's one of those game changers for real," said Terry when asked about World.