Oregon Ducks Depth Chart Projection Before Spring Game: Dakorien Moore Starting?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning does not typically release a depth chart for the program, but the starters and backups become clear after the first few weeks of the regular season. Ahead of the Ducks' spring game, what would a projected two-deep look like for Oregon's 2025 team?
The biggest question of the offseason surrounds the starting quarterback for the Ducks. Oregon quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are expected to compete for the job.
What about the rest of the team? The Ducks have a number of positions up for grabs, like wide receiver behind Evan Stewart. The offensive line is replacing four of five starters, and the defensive backfield is also being overhauled.
Quarterback:
Starter: Dante Moore
Second String: Austin Novosad
Third String: Luke Moga / Akili Smith Jr.
The Ducks have some depth at quarterback, but it is an unexperienced group. Dante Moore transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season, and both Novosad and Moore spent the previous year backing up former Ducks signal caller Dillon Gabriel. Moore and Novosad are competing for the starting job in the spring, but Moore's raw arm talent could be enough to land beat out Novosad.
However, Novosad staying in the fold at Oregon instead of entering the transfer portal was a big win for the Ducks coaching staff. Behind Novosad, the Ducks' depth drops off with young quarterbacks in Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr.
Running Back:
Starter: Makhi Hughes
Second String: Noah Whittington
Third String: Jayden Limar / Jay Harris / Da'Juan Riggs
Lanning and the rest of Oregon's coaches have proven his ability to find impact starters in the transfer portal. Is running back Makhi Hughes the next? Ducks rusher Noah Whittington is more familiar with Stein's scheme, but Hughes' production with the Tulane Green Wave is hard to ignore. Expect both Hughes and Whittington to see a lot of run in 2025.
Behind them, running back Jayden Limar is most likely the next guy off of the bench for Oregon. Limar had the third-most carries for Ducks running backs in 2024, behind Jordan James and Whittington. Running backs Jay Harris and Da'Juan Riggs are also expected to see the field in 2025, but there is only one football for the five talented Ducks to split.
Wide Receiver:
Starters: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr.
Second String: Justius Lowe, Dakorien Moore, Kyler Kasper
Third String: Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey, Dillon Gresham
Ducks receiver Evan Stewart is projected to lead this group next season. After him, however, there are a number of starting opportunities up for grabs with former Oregon wideouts Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden departing for the NFL Draft. Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe saw his role increase last season when Holden was ejected from the Ohio State game in the regular season.
Perhaps the most anticipated player on the Ducks' roster is wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Does he have enough talent and ability to make an impact as a true freshman? Most likely, but Oregon has experience at the receiver position with Malik Benson transferring in from Florida State and Gary Bryant Jr. returning from injury. As a result, Moore will most likely have to work his way up the depth chart to start the year.
Oregon receiver Kyler Kasper missed a majority of the 2024 season with an injury. Can he break through the Ducks' depth and become a top target in the Oregon offense?
Tight End:
Starter: Kenyon Sadiq
Second String: Jamari Johnson
Sadiq shined in a backup role to Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson in 2024, and Oregon fans are excited to see what he can do as the starter. The Ducks also added depth, bringing in tight end Jamari Johnson from the transfer portal, and Johnson's 6-5 frame is expected to complement Sadiq's athletic abilities.
Offensive Line
Starters: Isaiah World (left tackle), Emmanuel Pregnon (left guard), Iapani Laloulu (center), Dave Iuli (right guard), Alex Harkey (right tackle)
Second String: Fox Crader (left tackle), Kawika Rogers (left guard), Charlie Pickard (center), Matthew Bedford (right guard), Genorris Wilson (right tackle)
Offensive tackle Isaiah World might have been the biggest transfer portal addition for the Ducks given the uncertainty behind World at left tackle. Two other transfers are expected to start for Oregon's offensive line in Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey. The Ducks are returning center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, giving the offense some continuity up front.
Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford is returning for another season after an injury forced him to miss almost all of the 2024 season. However, Ducks interior lineman Dave Iuli has done enough in Bedford's absence to earn the starting job over despite Bedford's experience.
Defensive Line:
Starters: Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington
Second String: Aydin Breland, Terrance Green
The Ducks are replacing both interior defensive linemen Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon to the NFL Draft, but Oregon brought in transfer Bear Alexander from USC. Additionally, Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington appeared in all of Oregon's 14 games in his second year in the program, and he seems primed for an increased role.
Outside Linebacker:
Starters: Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti
Second String: Blake Purchase, Ashton Porter / Elijah Rushing
Oregon certainly has some depth rushing the passer. Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks in 2024, and pass rusher Teitum Tuioti has registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons at Oregon. As a result, Tuioti and Uiagalelei are expected to start.
Oregon has some depth at outside linebacker as well with Blake Purchase, Ashton Porter, and Elijah Rushing. Purchase played in 14 games as a freshman, but his role on the Ducks defense decreased in 2024. Will he make a comeback this season?
Inside Linebacker:
Starters: Bryce Boettcher, Devon Jackson
Second String: Jerry Mixon / Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt / Kamar Mothudi
Oregon's defensive leader in 2024 was linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, but the Ducks are lucky enough to replace him with linebacker Bryce Boettcher, one of the more experienced players on the roster. Additionally, Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson is a fan-favorite because of his speed and athleticism, and he will be heavily relied on in 2025.
Behind Boettcher and Jackson is rather unclear. Of the rest of Oregon's inside linebackers, Jerry Mixon has the most experience. Lanning and his staff brought in linebackers Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt, and Kamar Mothudi as top recruits in 2024. Will they be ready to contribute this season?
Cornerback:
Starters: Jahlil Florence, Theran Johnson
Second String: Daylen Austin / Rodrick Pleasant, Ify Obidegwu
Oregon is overhauling the defensive backfield in 2024. Cornerback Jahlil Florence missed the entire 2024 season with an injury and utilized a redshirt. If he is able to return to his full form, his experience will be valuable on the backend. The Ducks also brought in transfer cornerback Theran Johnson, and with Lanning's track record of landing impact transfers, he is expected to play a large role in Oregon's defense.
Safety:
Starters: Dillon Thieneman, Kingston Lopa
Second String: Aaron Flowers, Peyton Woodyard
The Ducks brought in transfer safety Dillon Thieneman, and it was widely regarded as one of the best pickups in the Big Ten. As a result, he is expected to start, but who will be beside him? Oregon safety Kingston Lopa was tasked with guarding Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the Big Ten Championship Game, and he could see his role increase in 2025.
Behind the starters, safeties Aaron Flowers and Petyon Woodyard offer quality depth. All four defensive backs are expected to rotate, and the Ducks could alter their personnel depending on opposing offenses.