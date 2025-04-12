Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Depth Chart Projection Before Spring Game: Dakorien Moore Starting?

Projected depth chart for the Oregon Ducks offense and defense heading into the 2025 season. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has a number of decisions to make, including wide receivers like Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Gary Bryant Jr. Will Ducks quarterback Dante Moore be the starter?

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning does not typically release a depth chart for the program, but the starters and backups become clear after the first few weeks of the regular season. Ahead of the Ducks' spring game, what would a projected two-deep look like for Oregon's 2025 team?

The biggest question of the offseason surrounds the starting quarterback for the Ducks. Oregon quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are expected to compete for the job.

What about the rest of the team? The Ducks have a number of positions up for grabs, like wide receiver behind Evan Stewart. The offensive line is replacing four of five starters, and the defensive backfield is also being overhauled.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback:

Starter: Dante Moore

Second String: Austin Novosad

Third String: Luke Moga / Akili Smith Jr.

The Ducks have some depth at quarterback, but it is an unexperienced group. Dante Moore transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season, and both Novosad and Moore spent the previous year backing up former Ducks signal caller Dillon Gabriel. Moore and Novosad are competing for the starting job in the spring, but Moore's raw arm talent could be enough to land beat out Novosad.

However, Novosad staying in the fold at Oregon instead of entering the transfer portal was a big win for the Ducks coaching staff. Behind Novosad, the Ducks' depth drops off with young quarterbacks in Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr.

Running Back:

Starter: Makhi Hughes

Second String: Noah Whittington

Third String: Jayden Limar / Jay Harris / Da'Juan Riggs

Lanning and the rest of Oregon's coaches have proven his ability to find impact starters in the transfer portal. Is running back Makhi Hughes the next? Ducks rusher Noah Whittington is more familiar with Stein's scheme, but Hughes' production with the Tulane Green Wave is hard to ignore. Expect both Hughes and Whittington to see a lot of run in 2025.

Behind them, running back Jayden Limar is most likely the next guy off of the bench for Oregon. Limar had the third-most carries for Ducks running backs in 2024, behind Jordan James and Whittington. Running backs Jay Harris and Da'Juan Riggs are also expected to see the field in 2025, but there is only one football for the five talented Ducks to split.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA.
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver:

Starters: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr.

Second String: Justius Lowe, Dakorien Moore, Kyler Kasper

Third String: Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey, Dillon Gresham

Ducks receiver Evan Stewart is projected to lead this group next season. After him, however, there are a number of starting opportunities up for grabs with former Oregon wideouts Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden departing for the NFL Draft. Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe saw his role increase last season when Holden was ejected from the Ohio State game in the regular season.

Perhaps the most anticipated player on the Ducks' roster is wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Does he have enough talent and ability to make an impact as a true freshman? Most likely, but Oregon has experience at the receiver position with Malik Benson transferring in from Florida State and Gary Bryant Jr. returning from injury. As a result, Moore will most likely have to work his way up the depth chart to start the year.

Oregon receiver Kyler Kasper missed a majority of the 2024 season with an injury. Can he break through the Ducks' depth and become a top target in the Oregon offense?

Tight End:

Starter: Kenyon Sadiq

Second String: Jamari Johnson

Sadiq shined in a backup role to Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson in 2024, and Oregon fans are excited to see what he can do as the starter. The Ducks also added depth, bringing in tight end Jamari Johnson from the transfer portal, and Johnson's 6-5 frame is expected to complement Sadiq's athletic abilities.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) for a touchdown during
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) for a touchdown during the first quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Starters: Isaiah World (left tackle), Emmanuel Pregnon (left guard), Iapani Laloulu (center), Dave Iuli (right guard), Alex Harkey (right tackle)

Second String: Fox Crader (left tackle), Kawika Rogers (left guard), Charlie Pickard (center), Matthew Bedford (right guard), Genorris Wilson (right tackle)

Offensive tackle Isaiah World might have been the biggest transfer portal addition for the Ducks given the uncertainty behind World at left tackle. Two other transfers are expected to start for Oregon's offensive line in Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey. The Ducks are returning center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, giving the offense some continuity up front.

Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford is returning for another season after an injury forced him to miss almost all of the 2024 season. However, Ducks interior lineman Dave Iuli has done enough in Bedford's absence to earn the starting job over despite Bedford's experience.

Defensive Line:

Starters: Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington

Second String: Aydin Breland, Terrance Green

The Ducks are replacing both interior defensive linemen Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon to the NFL Draft, but Oregon brought in transfer Bear Alexander from USC. Additionally, Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington appeared in all of Oregon's 14 games in his second year in the program, and he seems primed for an increased role.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field aft
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Outside Linebacker:

Starters: Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti

Second String: Blake Purchase, Ashton Porter / Elijah Rushing

Oregon certainly has some depth rushing the passer. Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks in 2024, and pass rusher Teitum Tuioti has registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons at Oregon. As a result, Tuioti and Uiagalelei are expected to start.

Oregon has some depth at outside linebacker as well with Blake Purchase, Ashton Porter, and Elijah Rushing. Purchase played in 14 games as a freshman, but his role on the Ducks defense decreased in 2024. Will he make a comeback this season?

Inside Linebacker:

Starters: Bryce Boettcher, Devon Jackson

Second String: Jerry Mixon / Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt / Kamar Mothudi

Oregon's defensive leader in 2024 was linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, but the Ducks are lucky enough to replace him with linebacker Bryce Boettcher, one of the more experienced players on the roster. Additionally, Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson is a fan-favorite because of his speed and athleticism, and he will be heavily relied on in 2025.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind Boettcher and Jackson is rather unclear. Of the rest of Oregon's inside linebackers, Jerry Mixon has the most experience. Lanning and his staff brought in linebackers Dylan Williams, Brayden Platt, and Kamar Mothudi as top recruits in 2024. Will they be ready to contribute this season?

Cornerback:

Starters: Jahlil Florence, Theran Johnson

Second String: Daylen Austin / Rodrick Pleasant, Ify Obidegwu

Oregon is overhauling the defensive backfield in 2024. Cornerback Jahlil Florence missed the entire 2024 season with an injury and utilized a redshirt. If he is able to return to his full form, his experience will be valuable on the backend. The Ducks also brought in transfer cornerback Theran Johnson, and with Lanning's track record of landing impact transfers, he is expected to play a large role in Oregon's defense.

Safety:

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16,
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Dillon Thieneman, Kingston Lopa

Second String: Aaron Flowers, Peyton Woodyard

The Ducks brought in transfer safety Dillon Thieneman, and it was widely regarded as one of the best pickups in the Big Ten. As a result, he is expected to start, but who will be beside him? Oregon safety Kingston Lopa was tasked with guarding Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the Big Ten Championship Game, and he could see his role increase in 2025.

Behind the starters, safeties Aaron Flowers and Petyon Woodyard offer quality depth. All four defensive backs are expected to rotate, and the Ducks could alter their personnel depending on opposing offenses.

