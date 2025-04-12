How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Handles Heisman Trophy Hype
Being the quarterback for the Oregon Ducks comes with a copious amount of pressure. Some of the great Oregon quarterbacks of the past like Joey Harrington, Marcus Mariota, Bo Nix, and Dillon Gabriel have handled it well while being named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Mariota won the award in 2014.
UCLA Bruins transfer and sophomore Dante Moore has been thriving throughout the start spring camp. He's now the next in line of great leaders for this program and is expected to be in the running for the coveted honor.
According to FanDuel, Moore has the sixth-best odds to win the award at +1600. LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning out of the Southeastern Conference are tied for the best odds at +800.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems to believe that Moore has handled the pressure well and in a professional manner. That's hard to do so for a young man who's hearing all the background noise about his Heisman-level expectations on the football field.
“Lanning always tells me pressure is a privilege. I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be where I'm at overall, just in general. I'm not really thinking about down the line this season. I'm thinking about every day, just how I'm getting better at practice, how I'm helping the team around me get better overall. It's always good to think ahead, but right now, I'm living in the moment.”- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Moore will have a plethora of talented receivers to target under the guidance of Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein throughout the season, including a standout freshman with the same surname as his. Dakorien Moore is already receiving praise of his own as one of the top receivers in the Big Ten Conference entering the 2025 campaign.
Per ESPN, Moore is No. 8 while sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq is No. tied for No. 6 and junior wide receiver Evan Stewart is placed at No. 3 in the conference.
"Everybody sees Dakorien (Moore), has seen what he's done. I mean, he's doing what's advertised. He's true to his talent. He's for sure been a guy that came in, and you know, Texas football is different. I trained down there in Dallas. I got to see how they practice out there. They do spring ball serious out there... He's for sure legit.- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
"I think he (Dante Moore) will win the Heisman this year."- Dakorien Moore via The Pivot
Dante Moore will be sure to spread the wealth at Oregon's spring game in Eugene as the Ducks continue to find chemistry on offense. The scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.