Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense
The Oregon Ducks could have another option at the quarterback position for the 2025 season. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal on Saturday. Iamaleava and Tennessee had NIL contract disputes and it resulted in Iamaleava leaving the Volunteers.
With Iamaleava in the portal and being the top quarterback on the market, would Dan Lanning and the Ducks take a look at him to be the starting quarterback in 2025? With Dante Moore getting comfortable with the system, it doesn't make sense to pivot, unless they believe Iamaleava can be that much better.
Dante Moore In Line To Be Ducks 2025 Starting Quarterback
The Oregon Ducks are expected to turn to quarterback Dante Moore for the 2025 season. Moore played his freshman season at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. In 2024, Moore saw limited playing time behind veteran starter Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Moore is now in line to get his opportunity as the starting quarterback in Eugene.
Oregon did not have any incoming quarterbacks transfer into the program for 2025, clearing the way for Moore. Behind Moore in the quarterback room for this upcoming season is third year quarterback Austin Novosad.
All signs are pointing towards Moore getting the nod, but does Iamaleava entering the portal change any of this?
Dan Lanning Asked About Iamaleava
Shortly after the breaking news about Iamaleava got out on Saturday, Dan Lanning had his post spring practice media session. Lanning was asked about Iamaleava, but declined to comment.
It is unclear what will happen now with Iamaleava, as there will be many suitors for the talented 20-year-old. The only downside to being the team to land him is the limited time he will have to get familiar with the system, players on the team, and coaching staff.
Dante Moore has been with this Oregon coaching staff and core group of players for over a full year in anticipation for this opportunity. The only way Oregon would consider getting Iamaleava is if they believed he could be better than Moore in 2025, even with his limited time to fit in with the team and system.
Nico Iamaleava's Career
Nico Iamaleava was a five-star recruit out of Downey, California, nearby Los Angeles. With him being from this area, there are potential ties to the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. The 6-6, 215 pound Iamaleava was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.
Nico Iamaleava entered his second season with Tennessee and first as a starter in 2024. In 13 games, Iamaleava threw four 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Iamaleava helped lead the Volunteers to a 10-3 record, including their first ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history. He is now rated as the No. 1 overall remaining transfer in the portal per 247Sports.