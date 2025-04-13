Ducks Digest

Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense

The Oregon Ducks have been preparing this offseason for Dante Moore to be their starting quarterback in 2025. On Saturday, there was big news out of Knoxville, as Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal.

Cory Pappas

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks could have another option at the quarterback position for the 2025 season. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal on Saturday. Iamaleava and Tennessee had NIL contract disputes and it resulted in Iamaleava leaving the Volunteers.

With Iamaleava in the portal and being the top quarterback on the market, would Dan Lanning and the Ducks take a look at him to be the starting quarterback in 2025? With Dante Moore getting comfortable with the system, it doesn't make sense to pivot, unless they believe Iamaleava can be that much better.

Dante Moore In Line To Be Ducks 2025 Starting Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfie
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks are expected to turn to quarterback Dante Moore for the 2025 season. Moore played his freshman season at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. In 2024, Moore saw limited playing time behind veteran starter Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Moore is now in line to get his opportunity as the starting quarterback in Eugene. 

Oregon did not have any incoming quarterbacks transfer into the program for 2025, clearing the way for Moore. Behind Moore in the quarterback room for this upcoming season is third year quarterback Austin Novosad

All signs are pointing towards Moore getting the nod, but does Iamaleava entering the portal change any of this?

MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft

Dan Lanning Asked About Iamaleava

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after the breaking news about Iamaleava got out on Saturday, Dan Lanning had his post spring practice media session. Lanning was asked about Iamaleava, but declined to comment. 

It is unclear what will happen now with Iamaleava, as there will be many suitors for the talented 20-year-old. The only downside to being the team to land him is the limited time he will have to get familiar with the system, players on the team, and coaching staff. 

Dante Moore has been with this Oregon coaching staff and core group of players for over a full year in anticipation for this opportunity. The only way Oregon would consider getting Iamaleava is if they believed he could be better than Moore in 2025, even with his limited time to fit in with the team and system. 

Nico Iamaleava's Career

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohi
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava was a five-star recruit out of Downey, California, nearby Los Angeles. With him being from this area, there are potential ties to the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. The 6-6, 215 pound Iamaleava was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

Nico Iamaleava entered his second season with Tennessee and first as a starter in 2024. In 13 games, Iamaleava threw four 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. 

Iamaleava helped lead the Volunteers to a 10-3 record, including their first ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history. He is now rated as the No. 1 overall remaining transfer in the portal per 247Sports. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football