First Look at Oregon Ducks’ All Green Uniforms vs. Portland State

EUGENE - The No. 21 Oregon Ducks look to get back on track vs. the 0-3 Portland State Vikings in their final nonconference game of the 2026 season.

It's a short week for the Ducks, who traveled back to Eugene on Saturday after suffering an upset defeat to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. After the disappointing 39-31 loss, Oregon has an opportunity to look sharp and, more importantly, deliver an exclamation point-type response.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After revealing their gameday look earlier this week, the Ducks took the field at Autzen Stadium in a monochromatic green uniform combination for Friday night’s matchup against Portland State, who is led by first-year coach Chris Fisk.

The Ducks are wearing green helmets, green jerseys, and green pants but the helmets pop with yellow wings, while the accents on the jerseys are yellow as well.

Here is the first look at Oregon’s complete uniform combination under the lights.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks safety Koi Perich | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks warming up before Portland State | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks n SI

Oregon Ducks green uniforms before Portland State | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks green uniforms vs. Portland State | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks defensive back Zach Grisham debuts the Nike Uniform set to be worn against the Portland State Vikings on Sep. 18 at Autzen Stadium. | @GoDucks on X | @GoDucks on X / Oregon Athletics

Oregon Ducks Uniform Details

The Ducks are donning a similar uniform to what they wore in 2025 vs. Oklahoma State but there is one key detail changed: the helmet has a wings instead of an "O." It's the first appearance of the winged helmet for the 2026 season.

Oregon’s all-green look against Portland State continues a noticeable shift toward classic colors in 2026.

The classic "Gang Green" combination originally released in 2024 with the initial "Generation O" line.

The Ducks look to stop a strange trend: Oregon has won green helmets in each of it's last three losses.

The Ducks wore green helmets with white details in Stillwater as Oklahoma beat Oregon, 39-31. During the Ducks' 56-22 unraveling in the Peach Bowl to the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon wore helmets similar to the ones they're using against the Vikings, with a green base and yellow wings. Last but not least, when Oregon lost to the Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium during the 2025 regular season, the Ducks also wore a green helmet base with silver wings.

With a win, Oregon stops the green helmet trend, and extends the longest nonconference active home winning streak, which is at 39 consecutive games. A victory would also be Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 50th win at Oregon, making him the fourth Ducks coach to reach 50 wins.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Zach Grisham debuts the Nike Uniform set to be worn against the Portland State Vikings on Sep. 18 at Autzen Stadium. | @GoDucks on X | @GoDucks on X / Oregon Athletics

Looking past Portland State, just at the uniforms... and Oregon fans could be in for a treat. Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson revealed Oregon might have something up its sleeve for the uniforms vs. the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies - two Pac-12 foes turned Big Ten rivals.

Will Oregon bring back it's Stormtrooper look on the road at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum? The Ducks' "Storm L.A." campaign from 2012 might come back into play.

Dan Lanning Focused On One Thing

But first, the Vikings cannot be overlooked.

Lanning made it clear that every goal is still available for this team, but he doesn't want his players looking too far ahead.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes in the rain as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Stop looking in the future. Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn't matter until you play the games. We've seen it every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren't good," Lanning said.

"We have the capability to be good," he continued. "We have good enough players. We have good enough coaches."

Lanning pointed out that the improvement includes himself.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Zach Grisham debuts the Nike Uniform set to be worn against the Portland State Vikings on Sep. 18 at Autzen Stadium. | @GoDucks on X | @goducks on X / Oregon Athletics

"And guess what? If I do better, I bet this team gets better, right? And if this team gets better and we play like we're capable of playing, then we could have a team that could be pretty good," he added. "But it doesn't matter unless we focus on today. Let's stop worrying about tomorrow. Let's stop worrying about the end of the season. Let's worry about today."

Oregon’s uniforms will always command attention, but Friday night, the Ducks’ performance will matter far more than what they are wearing.

Oregon and Portland State kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.

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