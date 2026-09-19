First Look at Oregon Ducks’ All Green Uniforms vs. Portland State
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EUGENE - The No. 21 Oregon Ducks look to get back on track vs. the 0-3 Portland State Vikings in their final nonconference game of the 2026 season.
It's a short week for the Ducks, who traveled back to Eugene on Saturday after suffering an upset defeat to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. After the disappointing 39-31 loss, Oregon has an opportunity to look sharp and, more importantly, deliver an exclamation point-type response.
After revealing their gameday look earlier this week, the Ducks took the field at Autzen Stadium in a monochromatic green uniform combination for Friday night’s matchup against Portland State, who is led by first-year coach Chris Fisk.
The Ducks are wearing green helmets, green jerseys, and green pants but the helmets pop with yellow wings, while the accents on the jerseys are yellow as well.
Here is the first look at Oregon’s complete uniform combination under the lights.
Oregon Ducks Uniform Details
The Ducks are donning a similar uniform to what they wore in 2025 vs. Oklahoma State but there is one key detail changed: the helmet has a wings instead of an "O." It's the first appearance of the winged helmet for the 2026 season.
Oregon’s all-green look against Portland State continues a noticeable shift toward classic colors in 2026.
The classic "Gang Green" combination originally released in 2024 with the initial "Generation O" line.
The Ducks look to stop a strange trend: Oregon has won green helmets in each of it's last three losses.
The Ducks wore green helmets with white details in Stillwater as Oklahoma beat Oregon, 39-31. During the Ducks' 56-22 unraveling in the Peach Bowl to the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon wore helmets similar to the ones they're using against the Vikings, with a green base and yellow wings. Last but not least, when Oregon lost to the Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium during the 2025 regular season, the Ducks also wore a green helmet base with silver wings.
With a win, Oregon stops the green helmet trend, and extends the longest nonconference active home winning streak, which is at 39 consecutive games. A victory would also be Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 50th win at Oregon, making him the fourth Ducks coach to reach 50 wins.
Looking past Portland State, just at the uniforms... and Oregon fans could be in for a treat. Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson revealed Oregon might have something up its sleeve for the uniforms vs. the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies - two Pac-12 foes turned Big Ten rivals.
Will Oregon bring back it's Stormtrooper look on the road at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum? The Ducks' "Storm L.A." campaign from 2012 might come back into play.
Dan Lanning Focused On One Thing
But first, the Vikings cannot be overlooked.
Lanning made it clear that every goal is still available for this team, but he doesn't want his players looking too far ahead.
"Stop looking in the future. Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn't matter until you play the games. We've seen it every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren't good," Lanning said.
"We have the capability to be good," he continued. "We have good enough players. We have good enough coaches."
Lanning pointed out that the improvement includes himself.
"And guess what? If I do better, I bet this team gets better, right? And if this team gets better and we play like we're capable of playing, then we could have a team that could be pretty good," he added. "But it doesn't matter unless we focus on today. Let's stop worrying about tomorrow. Let's stop worrying about the end of the season. Let's worry about today."
Oregon’s uniforms will always command attention, but Friday night, the Ducks’ performance will matter far more than what they are wearing.
Oregon and Portland State kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus