Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Live Score Updates

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are looking to recuperate from their 39-31 road loss against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys with an Autzen Stadium Friday night lights match-up against the FCS Portland State Vikings.

Traveling to Eugene, Oregon for their seventh-ever game against the Ducks (in which Oregon is 6-0 historically), the Vikings boast a new era under head coach Chris Fisk, but are currently sitting at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference with a current regular season record of 0-3.

Oregon's Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State's Jerry Lawson (92) tackles Oregon's Dierre Hill Jr. (6) second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest theme of this week leading into the Ducks' one-day-shorter game day is the 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which made college football history as the first time an unranked team snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating a top ten ranked program.

With emotions running high, coach Dan Lanning spoke about the reality of managing a loss of such magnitude, regrouping, and moving forward as a team.

"Stop looking into the future," Lanning stated. "Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn’t matter until you play the games. We’ve seen that every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren’t good. We have the capability to be good. We have good enough players; we have good enough coaches. I haven’t coached them well enough. I haven’t done a good enough job, so I know I can do better."

OREGON'S GAME CAPTAINS

WEATHER

According to AccuWeather, the forecast in Eugene, Oregon is far different from last weeks' heat-blistering field and game-postponing thunder and lightning. The forecast projects things to be "partly sunny and pleasant" with a temperature high of 76 degrees and a one percent chance of rain.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

INJURY UPDATE

During his weekly pregame press conference, coach Dan Lanning shared that junior offensive lineman Trent Ferguson would be sitting out the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered against Oklahoma State.

Lanning also gave updates on senior tight end Jamari Johnson and senior defensive back Carl Williams IV. Williams, who went down after a hit during a Cowboys' touchdown run last week, is more in-flux than Johnson. Lanning shared Johnson would miss multiple games after it was announced prior to kickoff against Oklahoma State that the star tight end would be out, despite traveling with the team to Stillwater.

"Still evaluating it with Jamari [Johnson]," Lanning said. "We'll see what that looks like. I think I may have mentioned last week, he might be down for a few. So, we'll see if he's able to, you know, get back to where he's able to perform.

UNIFORMS

In their third uniform release of the season, the Ducks continue to reference the rich history of their program. Not only were the uniforms for their game against the Vikings modeled by Portland, Oregon native and fifth-year senior defensive back Zach Grisham, audio from the Ducks' and Vikings' first ever match-up from 1994 played during the reveal, which is becomming a common calling card for this years' threads.

Freshman running back Jayden Limar breaks away for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HISTORY

Fun fact: these two teams have never met anywhere else but Eugene, Oregon, with the six games over multiple decades all being held on Duck turf (Oregon has won every single matchup). Coach Dan Lanning has faced the FCS-division Vikings once, winning by a whopping 81-7 in 2023 with quarterback Bo Nix starting, the largest victory margin in the series by far.

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