Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Live Score Updates
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are looking to recuperate from their 39-31 road loss against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys with an Autzen Stadium Friday night lights match-up against the FCS Portland State Vikings.
Traveling to Eugene, Oregon for their seventh-ever game against the Ducks (in which Oregon is 6-0 historically), the Vikings boast a new era under head coach Chris Fisk, but are currently sitting at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference with a current regular season record of 0-3.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
The biggest theme of this week leading into the Ducks' one-day-shorter game day is the 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which made college football history as the first time an unranked team snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating a top ten ranked program.
With emotions running high, coach Dan Lanning spoke about the reality of managing a loss of such magnitude, regrouping, and moving forward as a team.
"Stop looking into the future," Lanning stated. "Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn’t matter until you play the games. We’ve seen that every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren’t good. We have the capability to be good. We have good enough players; we have good enough coaches. I haven’t coached them well enough. I haven’t done a good enough job, so I know I can do better."
OREGON'S GAME CAPTAINS
WEATHER
According to AccuWeather, the forecast in Eugene, Oregon is far different from last weeks' heat-blistering field and game-postponing thunder and lightning. The forecast projects things to be "partly sunny and pleasant" with a temperature high of 76 degrees and a one percent chance of rain.
INJURY UPDATE
During his weekly pregame press conference, coach Dan Lanning shared that junior offensive lineman Trent Ferguson would be sitting out the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered against Oklahoma State.
Lanning also gave updates on senior tight end Jamari Johnson and senior defensive back Carl Williams IV. Williams, who went down after a hit during a Cowboys' touchdown run last week, is more in-flux than Johnson. Lanning shared Johnson would miss multiple games after it was announced prior to kickoff against Oklahoma State that the star tight end would be out, despite traveling with the team to Stillwater.
"Still evaluating it with Jamari [Johnson]," Lanning said. "We'll see what that looks like. I think I may have mentioned last week, he might be down for a few. So, we'll see if he's able to, you know, get back to where he's able to perform.
UNIFORMS
In their third uniform release of the season, the Ducks continue to reference the rich history of their program. Not only were the uniforms for their game against the Vikings modeled by Portland, Oregon native and fifth-year senior defensive back Zach Grisham, audio from the Ducks' and Vikings' first ever match-up from 1994 played during the reveal, which is becomming a common calling card for this years' threads.
HISTORY
Fun fact: these two teams have never met anywhere else but Eugene, Oregon, with the six games over multiple decades all being held on Duck turf (Oregon has won every single matchup). Coach Dan Lanning has faced the FCS-division Vikings once, winning by a whopping 81-7 in 2023 with quarterback Bo Nix starting, the largest victory margin in the series by far.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23