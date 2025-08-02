Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Running Back Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have slowly begun to turn their attention to recruiting the class of 2027 while putting the finishing touches on the class of 2026.
Four-star running back Noah Roberts is one of the many top recruits that the Ducks are after. Roberts, who hails from Chandler, Arizona, is the No. 5 running back in the 2027 class according to Rivals.
Roberts has had an excellent high school career thus far in Arizona. Roberts averaged seven yards per carry in his sophomore season, amassing 152 carries for 1067 yards. The four-star had four separate 100-yard rushing games in his sophomore season and scored 19 touchdowns in 13 games played.
Roberts was effective as a pass catcher as well, he caught 32 passes for 358 yards in his sophomore campaign, while tacking on five receiving touchdowns in the process. Roberts's growth from his freshman to sophomore season was noticeable. Roberts had four touchdowns in 10 games played his freshman season, to 24 touchdowns in 13 games his sophomore year.
Roberts will take his official visits beginning in the fall. He will first take a trip to Columbus, Ohio, to see Ohio State take on Texas in week one. Roberts will visit Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11 when the Ducks host Indiana.
Roberts spoke with On3 recently about the Ducks and had praise for Oregon running back coach Samples and coach Lanning when asked about the Ducks.
“Being coached by a young coach like Coach Samples and playing under Coach Lanning and just having the opportunity to go compete right away.”
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
The Ducks will face stiff competition in the race for Roberts. Arizona State and Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham will do their best to keep the Arizona native in Arizona. Roberts had praise when speaking about his feelings towards the Sun Devils and the potential of playing in his home state.
“Staying home and creating something special at ASU and becoming a hometown legend.”
While Oregon will have to fight location in this recruiting battle, Lanning has shown that he is capable of landing any recruit in the country, regardless of location. Lanning has now received commitments from the No. 1 recruit in Alabama in the class of 2025 and 2026. Lanning also went across the country to grab the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 in Immanuel Iheanacho.
The Ducks will hope to add Roberts to an already promising 2027 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Oregon has the No. 7 recruiting class in 2027 and recently received the commitment from five-star wideout Kesean Bowman. Oregon currently only has one running back committed in the class of 2026, meaning the Ducks could look to add multiple in next year's recruiting class.