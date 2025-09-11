Ducks Digest

Oregon’s Dan Lanning Sends Telling Message on Assistant Coaches

The Oregon Ducks have raced out a blazing hot start to the season on the offensive side of the ball. Scoring over 50 points in consecutive games, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has credited his coaching staff for the fast start to begin the year.

Gabriel Duarte

The Oregon Ducks have been nearly flawless on the offensive side of the ball to begin the season. After scoring 59 points in their season opener, the Ducks managed to one up themselves and put together a 69-point performance in the win vs. Oklahoma State the following week.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has credited the Ducks' coaching staff for helping the unit get prepared over the offseason and having the team ready to go right out of the gates. During a media availability session, Lanning was asked specifically about running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples and offensive line coach A'lique Terry.

Lanning On Samples

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Samples and the Ducks' running back have arguably been the most talked about position group on the team. The position group has seen the emergence of two freshmen and a slow start from their prized offseason acquisition, Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes.

"I think he's done a good job. When you have a room like that, that's that deep, there's going to be some reps on the field that maybe you haven't gotten as many reps on in practice. If you've had to get a mental rep, you've had to be prepared. We ask our wideouts and our running backs to do a lot of the same things. It takes a lot of good coaching and a lot of good planning," Lanning said.

Oregon has 565 rushing yards as a team heading into their conference opener and are confident in any running back who handles a carry, whether it be Noah Whittington or Jordon Davison.

Lanning On Terry

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Terry's working with one of the best offensive line units in the country. The offensive line was another position group that was under a microscope following some key transfer portal pickups like Isaiah World and Alex Harkey, but have so far lived up to the challenge.

"Starts with connection. Coach Terry's got an unbelievable relationship with players on our team beyond just the O-Line. Those guys have a true brotherhood in that room. They're really connected. They want to see each other do great. He's a great teacher. He is able to make concepts simple or the players and put them in position to execute, and then he has high expectations," Lanning said.

The Ducks' offensive line will begin to get tested by better defensive fronts as Big Ten play rolls around.

What's Next For Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have their first Big Ten Conference game coming up vs. the Northwestern Wildcats. After winning the conference in their inaugural year last season, Oregon will have a big target on their back, but with good coaching on the both sides of the ball to back up the talent on the field, they should be able to handle themselves just fine.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

