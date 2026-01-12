Dan Lanning Adds Four Transfer Players To Oregon Ducks At Rapid Pace
The Oregon Ducks are active in the transfer portal, rapidly reshaping their roster under coach Dan Lanning. Oregon has added multiple impact pieces across both sides of the ball, highlighted by the arrival of former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.
On Monday, Oregon added four transfer players to bring the total to eight players added so far. The Ducks have had 24 players enter the portal. Their current transfer class ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten, but more additions are expected.
Oregon's Transfer Additions
Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Raiola’s addition gives the Ducks another proven option under center and reinforces Oregon’s commitment to building depth and competition at the most important position on the field. Raiola broke his fibula on Nov. 1 in Nebraska's loss to the USC Trojans, and his intentions to enter the transfer portal were reported in mid-December.
Before breaking his leg, Raiola totaled 2,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 72.4 percent of passes and only throwing six interceptions. The former 5-star recruit gets a fresh start in Eugene and in a Ducks program that has had tons of success with transfer portal quarterbacks including: Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore.
Raiola comes from an athletic family. Raiola's father, Dominic Raiola, played for Nebraska, and he was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy, given to college football's best center. Dominic played in the NFL for 14 years, spending his whole career with the Detroit Lions.
Safety Carl Williams IV
Defensively, the Ducks bolstered their secondary with the addition of Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, a versatile defensive back with experience in a Power Five system. Before fighting through injuries in 2025, Williams was one of the top defensive players on the team in both 2023 and 2024. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Wide receiver Iverson Hooks
Oregon also addressed offensive skill and line depth by landing UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, a playmaker who adds speed and athleticism to the Ducks’ receiving corps. Hooks has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hooks spent four seasons at UAB, posting 97 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in that span. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 88 yards, which included a 71-yard completion during the 2024 season.
Offensive lineman Michael Bennett
The Ducks added Yale offensive lineman Michael Bennett, who provides size, intelligence, and versatility up front. As a senior last season, he started all 12 games and logged 839 total snaps, allowing just two sacks, two quarterback hits, and five hurries for only nine total pressures on the season
All four of those additions were made in a matter of hours on Monday. Rounding out the transfer portal class so far is:
- Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Olesh
- Nevada Punter Bailey Ettridge
- Nevada Kicker Keaton Emmett
- Western Michigan Long Snapper RJ Todd
With these additions, Oregon continues to leverage the transfer portal as a key tool in roster construction, blending proven collegiate experience with its strong high school recruiting foundation as the Ducks position themselves for another College Football Playoff push under Lanning.
The Ducks are still awaiting NFL Draft decisions from quarterback Dante Moore, tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson and safety Dillon Thieneman.
Oregon also scored big as key players have announced their decisions to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks football program. Defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, EDGE Teitum Tuioti, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu have all announced they will be back with Oregon in 2026.
