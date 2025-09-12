How Oregon's Brand Strength is Dan Lanning's Biggest Recruiting Advantage
Coach Dan Lanning and the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football team have proven they can recruit all around the country, but not just for show as the Ducks have 17 commits in the class of 2026, and the group is ranked No. 3 overall, per Rivals.
In earlier times of Oregon football grabbing national attention it was in most part of it's innovative and fashionable jerseys that fans and young athletes saw during bowl games. But now it appears the Oregon brand has established itself to a national level due to the standard of play it holds itself at year after year.
Oregon's Marketing
The Ducks video team releases a ton of content, including cinematic recaps after Oregon's wins during the season. For two consecutive fall camps, the Ducks have also released a documentary series with episodes reaching the 30-minute mark.
Lanning was asked by Oregon on SI's Bri Amaranthus on how the videos can help the Ducks' efforts on the recruiting trail.
“I think more than anything, it speaks to like the environment we have here at Autzen. There's some players that we might be recruiting that have never made it here for a game. This is a way that you can get an idea of what it's like to be a day in the life of a player at Oregon. Watching some of those, it's a nice recap of the game, but it's also an opportunity for them to see that experience," Lanning said.
Recruits From Over 1,500 Miles Away
In the class of 2026 the Ducks have had four consensus five-star athletes commit to their program.
For Lanning and his staff geographic location isn't an issue when convincing players to commit, as offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is from Baltimore, Maryland, tight end Kendre Harrison is out of Reidville, North Carolina, and defensive lineman Anthony Jones is from Mobile, Alabama.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to former Oregon football players having careers at the next level, especially those that came from far away and found success in Eugene.
Former Oregon stars at quarterback, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel came to Eugene from across the country, and revived their NFL draft stock while also leading their squad's to great success. But both Nix and Gabriel were veteran players at the college level looking for an opportunity.
That's where freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore of Duncanville, Texas, becomes an example of how a young recruit from across the country can come into a program and make an immediate impact.
Moore is simply the blue print of what Lanning and his staff are set to accomplish with their recruiting--which is to simply to find high level players loaded with talent, and a desire to win.
Is The Grass Always Greener In Eugene?
Most of these five-star recruits are trying to be persuaded to intense college football scenes down south in the SEC or football paradise like in Miami. But an edge that Lanning and his staff have in Eugene is the environment and resources to get a player ready for the next level.
In what feels like it's nestled in the woods Autzen Stadium, and the Moshofsky shine bright in an environment that is almost secluded from the hustle and bustle of typical college towns that are full of distractions and severe pressure from fans.
For Lanning and his staff it doesn't take selling a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal in order to secure a commit from across the country, it takes the idea of development, and an act of care toward a players future.
Selling the idea of a near perfect place away from busy cities, and distractions are not only the dream for parents worried about their athletes safety, and responsibly, but also the athlete themselves knowing their future is in great hands of a rather small community around campus.
The future of recruiting should continue around the idea that Oregon is a place to put your head down and grind in order to achieve an athletes goals with the little to no distraction. NIL aside the Ducks have invested enormously into new facilities like the Moshofsky Center 2.0 that is mid construction, but it's only up to Lanning and his staff to lay the correct blue print out for each talented recruit that wants to be a part of the process in Eugene.