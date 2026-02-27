Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Opens Up at the NFL Combine

Oregon Ducks linebacker prospect Bryce Boettcher has been a popular name for many to know when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Boettcher has been one of the more talked-about Oregon Ducks athletes, as he is making a name for himself as the general of the field.

Boettcher has already made a name for himself at the NFL combine, which is an event that is held to help raise and drop the stock of many players. One of the biggest parts of the event is the speaking portion, as the prospect spoke to the media at the event. There were multiple questions Boettcher was asked at the event, and two of the clips were added together by the Oregon media team.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher's "Chasing The Dream" Video by Oregon Football

A reporter asked him about the violence that he brings to the field. This is one of his best traits, and something that comes to mind when a linebacker is molded to play a very physical role that requires a ton of strength and violence. Boettcher had a head-turning response.

"I think it is just in my blood, to be honest you," Boettcher said. "My pops was pretty old school, grandpa the same way. So, I just think it was in my blood with the way I was raised."

The prospect has been "chasing the dream" of being becoming an NFL player since before his time with the Ducks. Every moment counts, and he made the most of his time with the Oregon football program. He went into detail when discussing what matters the most when you get to college, with the claim that 'stars don't matter' once you get to college.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Once you get into college, stars don't matter. Everyone knows that. It's all about who's the most physical presence on the field, and who's the best leader at the end of the day. So, just keep working hard, and chase your dreams," Boettcher said.

The talented prospect is likely to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft, as he remains one of the highest-value linebacker prospects in the class. He is one of the players who will bring many traits to the table the moment he is selected. One of the traits that he will bring to the table is his ability to adapt, along with his ability to make the most of each rep, which is something that he did in his time with Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, right, embraces Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher after the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In four seasons of contributing, the talented prospect finished with 269 total tackles (121 solo tackles), nine pass deflections, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The former walk-on has been reliable for the Ducks, and it is now time for him to make his mark with a franchise at the biggest level of football, the NFL.