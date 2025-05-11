Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Leading Texas A&M, Nebraska For 4-Star Cornerback Recruit Camren Hamiel

The Oregon Ducks recently landed a commitment from elite EDGE recruit Richard Wesley, and the Ducks could get another big boost heading into the summer if Oregon coach Dan Lanning is able to land four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches players warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches players warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks have had a relatively quiet recruiting period to begin 2025. However, Oregon landed a commitment from five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, and the Ducks could be in for a huge summer with multiple of their top targets set to visit, including 2026 four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been heavily pursuing the top prospect from Arizona according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, and he has the Ducks among Hamiel's leaders in his recruitment.

u
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hamiel spoke with On3 about the current state of his recruitment heading into the summer. He has official visits set up with Penn State on May 16, Nebraska on June 6, Oregon on June 13, and Texas A&M on June 20.

“I plan to commit around the middle of summer after my official visits,” Hamiel said. “When I finish the visits, I will sit down with my family, coach and agent, then talk it over and that will lead to my commitment.”

The No. 21 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, Hamiel said that he was enamored with the culture of the program during his unofficial visit earlier in the spring.

“I love coach Lanning’s story and how Oregon looks. I was surprised by how it was there, the environment and all of that. It is a great program and I saw that it is a great place when I was there this spring," Hamiel said.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Hamiel could play for any team in the country with how high is ceiling is.

"Hamiel has made a big jump over the last year...shows strong instincts jumping routes and plays a physical game, whether in coverage or run support. Very strong open field tackler, decisive getting up the field and tackles with authority. Ceiling is high and with his 6-1 frame and ability to run, Hamiel is an easy Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone nationally," Biggins said.

MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick

MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening

MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan

u
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since the beginning of Lanning's tenure, Oregon has developed strong recruiting ties all along the Southwest.

Oregon has had recent success recruiting Arizona. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks signed four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry, who ranked as the No. 4 player in the state according to 247Sports.

The crown jewel of the Ducks' 2024 recruiting class, five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing, flipped from the Arizona Wildcats to Oregon before signing day. Oregon signed two other players hailing from Arizona, further cementing the recruiting pipeline.

Currently, Oregon has the No. 14-ranked recruiting class in the country in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports. If Hamiel ends up pledging to the Ducks, he could end up pushing their recruiting class back into the top 10 and give them momentum heading into the beginning of the summer.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football