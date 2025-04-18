Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receivers Dakorien Moore, Cooper Perry Turning Heads Before Spring Game

Oregon Ducks' early enrollees are already making noise ahead of the 2025 season. True freshman wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Cooper Perry are standing out in spring practice. With the Ducks’ spring game approaching, the young playmakers are quickly becoming names to watch.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The anticipation for the Oregon Ducks' true freshmen to make their college debut continues to build this spring. After Thursday’s spring practice, Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea spoke about some of the young wide receivers he’s been lining up against, and two names came up quickly: Cooper Perry and Dakorien Moore

“Both those boys are very electric. I feel like they’re near plug-and-play players. Whether they’re 17, 18, straight out of high school, I feel like they’ve stepped up to the plate immediately," Laulea said. "I feel like those two guys are ahead of the curve for sure.” 

Oregon defensive back Sione Laulea breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during practice with the Du
Oregon defensive back Sione Laulea breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Ducks undergoing significant changes at the wide receiver position, the door is wide open for younger talent to step into the spotlight. After a historic 2024 season that ended in a College Football Playoff appearance, Oregon lost two of its top pass-catchers in Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. 

With Johnson and Holden expecting to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft, there's a major opportunity for less-experienced receivers to carve out playing time. And that does not exclude true freshmen. 

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday,
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Moore and Perry are competing for a starting role. Despite the jump in competition, early signs out of spring ball point to the duo holding their own in the Big Ten Conference. 

Laulea, who goes up against the receivers every day in practice, has been particularly impressed with the way both Perry and Moore approach practice each day. 

Moore comes to Oregon as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history to sign with the Ducks. The No. 1 ranked wide receiver came to Eugene with high expectations. But according to Laulea and multiple others, he’s doing more than just living up to the hype—he’s raising the bar. 

"With Dakorien he’s electric. You get flashes of Tez in him. He’s willing to get in and out of his breaks immediately,” said Laulea. 

The comparison to Johnson is not something to be taken lightly. Johnson was one of Oregon’s most dynamic and consistent receivers last season. Drawing that parallel suggests Moore already carries the elite traits Johnson has, but as a true freshman. It also shows that he’s earning the respect of veterans like Laulea, which speaks volumes about his potential to contribute right away. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Moore, Perry also has the potential to be a playmaker for Oregon this season as well. The four-star receiver was listed as the No. 1 overall recruit out of Arizona and chose the Ducks over Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, UCLA, and more. 

Since arriving on campus, Perry has wasted no time showing why he was such a highly sought-after recruit. His work ethic and competitiveness have stood out in practice. 

The Oregon Ducks take the field for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bow
The Oregon Ducks take the field for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For Cooper, when the ball’s in the air, he comes down with it more often than not,” Laulea said. “He’s willing to compete in everything he does. Whether it’s special teams drills, being here on time—he’s here earlier than most, just in general.” 

As Oregon’s spring game approaches, the Ducks’ freshman receivers will certainly be a focal point. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

