Oregon Ducks Receivers Dakorien Moore, Cooper Perry Turning Heads Before Spring Game
EUGENE – The anticipation for the Oregon Ducks' true freshmen to make their college debut continues to build this spring. After Thursday’s spring practice, Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea spoke about some of the young wide receivers he’s been lining up against, and two names came up quickly: Cooper Perry and Dakorien Moore.
“Both those boys are very electric. I feel like they’re near plug-and-play players. Whether they’re 17, 18, straight out of high school, I feel like they’ve stepped up to the plate immediately," Laulea said. "I feel like those two guys are ahead of the curve for sure.”
With the Ducks undergoing significant changes at the wide receiver position, the door is wide open for younger talent to step into the spotlight. After a historic 2024 season that ended in a College Football Playoff appearance, Oregon lost two of its top pass-catchers in Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden.
With Johnson and Holden expecting to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft, there's a major opportunity for less-experienced receivers to carve out playing time. And that does not exclude true freshmen.
Both Moore and Perry are competing for a starting role. Despite the jump in competition, early signs out of spring ball point to the duo holding their own in the Big Ten Conference.
Laulea, who goes up against the receivers every day in practice, has been particularly impressed with the way both Perry and Moore approach practice each day.
Moore comes to Oregon as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history to sign with the Ducks. The No. 1 ranked wide receiver came to Eugene with high expectations. But according to Laulea and multiple others, he’s doing more than just living up to the hype—he’s raising the bar.
"With Dakorien he’s electric. You get flashes of Tez in him. He’s willing to get in and out of his breaks immediately,” said Laulea.
The comparison to Johnson is not something to be taken lightly. Johnson was one of Oregon’s most dynamic and consistent receivers last season. Drawing that parallel suggests Moore already carries the elite traits Johnson has, but as a true freshman. It also shows that he’s earning the respect of veterans like Laulea, which speaks volumes about his potential to contribute right away.
Like Moore, Perry also has the potential to be a playmaker for Oregon this season as well. The four-star receiver was listed as the No. 1 overall recruit out of Arizona and chose the Ducks over Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, UCLA, and more.
Since arriving on campus, Perry has wasted no time showing why he was such a highly sought-after recruit. His work ethic and competitiveness have stood out in practice.
“For Cooper, when the ball’s in the air, he comes down with it more often than not,” Laulea said. “He’s willing to compete in everything he does. Whether it’s special teams drills, being here on time—he’s here earlier than most, just in general.”
As Oregon’s spring game approaches, the Ducks’ freshman receivers will certainly be a focal point.