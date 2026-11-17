The No. 16 Oregon Ducks have a short week of preparation as they get set to travel to East Lansing to play the Michigan State Spartans for a Friday night game.

Oregon senior center offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu previewed the matchup on Tuesday, while looking at the Ducks’ response to adversity during their three-loss season.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Laloulu acknowledged that coach Dan Lanning has set the tone for the team when it comes to taking accountability amid their recent turnaround.

“You talk about a leader,” Laloulu said. “I appreciate Coach Lanning for even bringing me here, really to start off. Coach Lanning is one of a kind. Like, that's a rare dude you find who, despite the success he wasn't having that, Coach Lanning will put it on himself, and that's rare to find.”

“Usually, people point fingers and blame, but Coach Lanning, you just see the way he carry himself. And that's something that I love with Coach Lanning. The way he comes every single day. If there's something that's not the way supposed to be, Coach Lanning's gonna nip it, and try to make sure we get that corrected then and there,” he continued.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“And he's always up for change,” Laloulu added. “He's always trying to find a way so that we can get better every single day as men on the field and off the field.”

Lanning, Laloulu and Oregon head to East Lansing on a three-game win streak, having beat Ohio State and Northwestern teams that were ranked at the time of those matchups along the way. At the center of the resurgence has been the offensive production, which starts with the offensive line.

Laloulu's meeting with the media on Tuesday included comments on Tommy Tofi’s development, the offensive line’s progress and the program’s growth since he’s been there.

What Iapani ‘Poncho’ Laloulu Said

The Team Culture Showing Up the Last Few Weeks:

“I say for me, and really just based on the team, because really just trusting the guys and just trusting the coaches. Like, obviously, the game of football, there's life lessons that you learn through this, right? And it's just our response to it.”

“And one of our main themes from when we're down, like, if we can play, who can play harder for longer? And it's been shortening over the past couple weeks. So really, just being in the game and just being focused on whatever is our task and just attacking it every single day. Just know something's gonna show up.”

What’s Clicked Within the Offensive Line:

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Coach (A’lique) Terry and them they do a great job of finding the guys who belong on the field at any cost. We always want to play the best five, and obviously this past three weeks, really, you just seen the gel between a young kid like Tommy and an older guys like me and Fox with him, and then you got Gernorris (Wilson) and you got Doug (Utu) on the other side, who are kind of the other veteran guys.”

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“So, I think really just like the communication part is something that we really wanted to harp on. Coach Lanning talked about the communication going on between me and reaching it out to the tight ends, and then getting it to everybody, making sure we're on the same page. Pretty crucial.”

Offensive Line’s Journey From Fall Camp to Now:

“It's a long road. You know, things change, and you know, sometimes there's good, sometimes there's bad. So really, you learn from those processes. Go back to film, and you just find people who's working and best fit for the for the line.”

Feeling of Success on the Screen Plays for the Running Back:

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's elite. When you just do your job, do your 1/11. We talk about being a assassin or being a superhero. Assassins, they're doing their job, whatever, despite whatever. And then you got superheroes trying to save and trying to do things on their own.”

“So, I think the cool thing, like when you just see everybody just doing their job on the film, people are up there. You got the receivers. I'm very proud of our receivers. Just emphasizing perimeter blocking, and then you get us O-liners getting out there. Yeah, it's pretty cool. You love it. You just see a big wall, a train, a big dude just getting out of space is scary.”

Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi’s Development:

“Tommy's growing up. He's still a young kid, but as a as a man, I can see the mannerisms. Some things that Tommy is growing up in, and there's still some things that, obviously, he's a young kid.”

“But I let him know, especially on the field, I tell him, ‘Hey, if you're on the field, you're called to be a veteran, no matter what you do. You got to carry yourself and play the same way. Like, if you are a senior or whether whatever it is, you gotta have that fire.’”

“And obviously, off the field, Tommy's becoming a man. God is calling him to be. He's just working through that and just seeing how that goes. And me just leading him with my time coming down before I leave, just make sure that I leave an impact for Tommy and all the younger dudes.”

If They’re Playing Like the Level of a Playoff-Caliber Team:

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, shoot, whatever happens, we're just praying we get there. But right now, we just really focus on who we got next and whatever happens in the next couple days and the next weeks if it helps us. Thank God for that.”

“If not, we gotta attack it every single day. The game of football is fun. It's a kids' game. You gotta have fun with it. Despite the bad and the good, you're always gonna have some sort of light in it.”

What He’s Most Proud About Since Joining the Ducks:

“Really, I'm just really happy to meet a bunch of dudes who became not just friends, but my brothers. Just the bond you create with the game of football and the impact you leave. Just having, no matter wherever you may be in the world, like you got brothers for life.”

“It's cool, man. I never thought I'd be here, really, but it's a testimony when you just put in hard your hard work and you just trust God. God is going to lead you into a place where He needs you. Oregon will forever be my home, no matter where I go. I love Eugene and I love the people and the fans and the coaches and the people who's welcomed me into this to this beautiful organization.”

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