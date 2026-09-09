Three Oregon Ducks With Rising and Falling Stocks Before Oklahoma State Game

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks football team opened up their 2026 regular season with a 34-27 victory against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Though the Broncos stayed competitive through the first half with an established run game, the Ducks were able to limit Boise State to a field goal in the fourth quarter to overtake the victory.

With the Ducks now preparing to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road, which players made a good impression during game one for potentially more field time, and which may athletes might need to evaluate their game tape a little further.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock up: Jeremiah McClellan, junior wide receiver

The obvious break-away star of the game is junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who clocked in a team-high 150 yards and one touchdown off six receptions. Though senior Evan Stewart caught the most of his targets (9 targets, same as McCellan), McClellan was able to navigate the field and extend more plays, responsible for two first downs during the game.

Though the Ducks have a deep receiving room, making ball distribution a tricky decision for offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and quarterback Dante Moore trying to feed a wide array of talents, McClellan made a strong case for getting the ball in his hands when traveling to Boone Pickens Stadium.

“He had the juice and energy and consistency that I see every single day in practice, and that’s something I want to keep challenging him to bring, but he brought that consistently throughout the day today,” said coach Dan Lanning about McClellan post-game.

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks off as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stock up: Gage Hurych, junior kicker

With Oregon entering the 2026 season with a new-look special teams, some fans may have felt wary about the loss of former go-to Atticus Sappington. However, junior kicker (and Oregon native) Gage Hurych showed that reliability is staying with the Ducks in the kicking department.

Hurych's two field goals (particularly his game-long 44-yard fourth quarter kick) helped the Ducks clinch Oregon's "W" during a game that was a little close for comfort. Plus, with every extra point attempt clearing the posts, Hurych's contributions may be seen as a given, but accuracy with a position group overhaul is a positive sign to see.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti pressures Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stock up: Teitum Tuioti, senior edge rusher

Though junior safety and Minnesota transfer Koi Perich clocked in a team-high 11 total tackles, senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti tied Perich and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. with solo tackles (6 solo tackles), plus punched in a sack and a team-high two tackles for loss plus four quarterback hurries.

Tuioti, one of the veteran returners for the Ducks' defense, continued to bring pressure to Boise State's offense, especially with his two quarterback hurries in the fourth quarter that helped stop the Broncos from scoring beyond a field goal.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock down: Evan Stewart, senior punt returner

Though senior wide receiver Evan Stewart gave 72 yards over 8 carries against the Broncos, the veteran appeared to falter when it came to contributions on special teams. In particular, Stewart's first quarter call for a fair catch on the 3-yard line felt like a mistake a veteran can't make.

Stewart muffed a punt later on that quarter with pressure from Boise State, helping the Broncos continue to add to the scoreboard and establish competitiveness early, but Lanning made it clear that Oregon believes a penalty call was missed on that play.

Still, putting Stewart solely on offensive efforts could help him ease back into the role he's exceeded in for Oregon, and not overwhelming an athlete returning to the field after a season-ending injury in 2025.

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stock down: Peyton Woodyard, junior safety

Junior safety Peyton Woodyard was primed for a big season with the Ducks, and though a first game isn't nearly an indicator for the season, Woodyard's first impression didn't shine. At the start of the second quarter, Woodyard clocked in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that handed the Broncos an automatic first down, continuing the first-half momentum for the Broncos.

Though Woodyard did help break up a pass prior to his penalty, there wasn't much production from the returning Duck for the rest of the game.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stock down: Brandon Finney Jr., sophomore cornerback

Perhaps, sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.'s performance against Boise Sttae was just first game jitters, but hopefully something to overcome to get back to the star-power he showed during his freshman 2025 season.

Against the Broncos, Finney let through a team high opponent catches with four (from five targets) and 54-yards of opponent gains over 34 snaps on the Ducks’ defense. Those numbers leading the team isn't idea for Finney, but prior to the season starting, Lanning gave an inkling that points to this game being a fluke for Finney.

"Yeah, I think if you want to be excellent at anything, you got to be serious, and you've got to really put in the time and the effort. And I don't think there's been anybody that's more focused on what do they have to do to improve, how can they make themselves better," said Lanning during the week leading up to the Boise State game.

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