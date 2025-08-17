What Oregon Ducks Coach Ross Douglas Said About Dakorien Moore's Potential
The Oregon Ducks are entering the 2026 season with a talented roster, but one player has been generating buzz throughout fall camp. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore is on pace to have a breakout season, and his coaches are taking notice.
Moore is entering his true freshman season, coming out of high school as a five-star recruit. Per the Rivals Industry Rating, Moore was the No. 5 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Texas.
Ross Douglas Praises Moore
While there is no true No. 1 wide receiver just yet, Moore is taking big strides in camp. Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas praised Moore while speaking to the media during camp, explaining how the wide receiver stands apart from other true freshmen.
“I think Kori, again, I just think the want to and the desire to be a good football player. I think it’s there. He’s gotten better as training camp's went on and really ever since he’s been on campus,” Douglas said. “He’s a great kid, very curious, wants to be good, practices hard, very competitive. He’s gonna be a very, very good player for Oregon, and hopefully he contributes a lot this year.”
Moore has the chance to control his destiny, as Douglas finished his statement, saying he hopes the wide receiver contributes this year. Moore will see the playing time, but it will be up to him to get open for the quarterback to throw to.
Moore’s Breakout Potential
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks lost wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL. Earlier in the year, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. Stewart was expected to be the No. 1 receiver this season, but the team has to look to the next man up.
With Oregon looking for a wide receiver to step up, Moore has the opportunity to be a major role player on the Ducks' offense. The freshman receiver may not have as much experience at the college level as the other players at the position, but Moore has the talent level to truly impress this season.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room
Although Stewart’s injury is concerning for the Ducks’ offense, between Moore and the other receivers on the roster, Oregon can be just as competitive in 2025.
The veteran wide receiver returning to the Ducks is Gary Bryant Jr., though he did miss most of last season with an injury. If he stays healthy, Bryant can be a big player for Oregon’s offense, especially with his leadership.
Through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Ducks landed former Florida State receiver Malik Benson. He finished 2024, starting in 12 games with the Seminoles. He racked up 311 receiving yards and could become a big target for Oregon in 2025.
Moore has earned the respect of his coaches throughout the summer, and now he has to prove it on the field. The freshman receiver is on track to have a major breakout season and help Oregon reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.
The Oregon Ducks will open up the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.