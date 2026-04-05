Coach Tony Tuioti Addresses Oregon Ducks Linebacker Nasir Wyatt's Development
In this story:
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker and former four-star recruit Nasir Wyatt is a young player with a ton of potential. He has been viewed by some as one of the better players in the rotation and could have a huge role with the Ducks' defense in 2026. Wyatt is likely to compete for a starting job, but at the very least, he could be someone who plays very early in games next season.
There have been many players, coaches, and fans who have praised the standout linebacker. One of the coaches who spoke strongly about Wyatt is Oregon Ducks defensive linemen coach Tony Tuioti. Below is what Tuioti had to say about the talented linebacker following a recent spring practice.
Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti Speaks Highly on Linebacker Nasir Wyatt
"He's grown a lot. He's gotten a lot stronger. It's showing up in spring practice as well, the way he strikes, the way he uses his hands," Tuioti said. "Obviously, he's got a great gift in rushing the passer, and he can win with speed. Now he's showing up to win with speed and power. That's always been the challenge for Nas."
"Every player that we have has his own individual growth plan. One of those for Nas was 'How can we make you an every down player and not just a DPR - designated pass rusher?' He's done a really good job of bulking up and getting strong," Tuioti continued. "When you look at him, he's lean, he's kind of built up, but he's got very powerful hands for a guy his size."
"He's also going to be a guy who will create a lot of havoc plays, and we're going to need that from him. When we get a chance to go rush the passer, he's somebody who everyone has got to watch out for, because he's definitely got the gift to do that," Tuioti said. "I'm proud of his development and where he's at now."
Oregon Ducks Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Looks to Build Off Freshman Season
Wyatt finished last season with a total of three sacks as a freshman. This was a good sign for the Ducks, considering he was one of the many defensive players who didn't start but were instead rotational players. This goes to show that he could have had a much better season in a bigger role. Adding more snaps to Wyatt's workload would be in the best interest of the Ducks, as he will be someone who could find himself as a starter or a key player in relief to both edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.
Wyatt might be a key piece for the Ducks moving forward, as he is someone who could be a long-term contributor for the program. This team hopes to be one of the better defenses in the country, and the young talent plays a huge part in why that's the case. The Ducks have hopes of being able to win the national championship, and it is significantly more possible when the young guys are receiving high praise on and off the field.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_