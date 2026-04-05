Coach Tony Tuioti Addresses Oregon Ducks Linebacker Nasir Wyatt's Development

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker and former four-star recruit Nasir Wyatt is a young player with a ton of potential. He has been viewed by some as one of the better players in the rotation and could have a huge role with the Ducks' defense in 2026. Wyatt is likely to compete for a starting job, but at the very least, he could be someone who plays very early in games next season.

There have been many players, coaches, and fans who have praised the standout linebacker. One of the coaches who spoke strongly about Wyatt is Oregon Ducks defensive linemen coach Tony Tuioti. Below is what Tuioti had to say about the talented linebacker following a recent spring practice.

Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti Speaks Highly on Linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's grown a lot. He's gotten a lot stronger. It's showing up in spring practice as well, the way he strikes, the way he uses his hands," Tuioti said. "Obviously, he's got a great gift in rushing the passer, and he can win with speed. Now he's showing up to win with speed and power. That's always been the challenge for Nas."

"Every player that we have has his own individual growth plan. One of those for Nas was 'How can we make you an every down player and not just a DPR - designated pass rusher?' He's done a really good job of bulking up and getting strong," Tuioti continued. "When you look at him, he's lean, he's kind of built up, but he's got very powerful hands for a guy his size."

"He's also going to be a guy who will create a lot of havoc plays, and we're going to need that from him. When we get a chance to go rush the passer, he's somebody who everyone has got to watch out for, because he's definitely got the gift to do that," Tuioti said. "I'm proud of his development and where he's at now."

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Looks to Build Off Freshman Season

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wyatt finished last season with a total of three sacks as a freshman. This was a good sign for the Ducks, considering he was one of the many defensive players who didn't start but were instead rotational players. This goes to show that he could have had a much better season in a bigger role. Adding more snaps to Wyatt's workload would be in the best interest of the Ducks, as he will be someone who could find himself as a starter or a key player in relief to both edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wyatt might be a key piece for the Ducks moving forward, as he is someone who could be a long-term contributor for the program. This team hopes to be one of the better defenses in the country, and the young talent plays a huge part in why that's the case. The Ducks have hopes of being able to win the national championship, and it is significantly more possible when the young guys are receiving high praise on and off the field.