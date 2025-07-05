Oregon Ducks Coaches Express Excitement Following Big Recruiting Week
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 has picked up momentum after a rocky start, and with two major commitments within the past couple of days, there is excitement surrounding the future of the program.
On July 3, the Ducks landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. The five-star lineman is the No. 4 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 player from Maryland, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks over the LSU Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Iheanacho is the highest rated offensive line recruit in Ducks’ history.
Not long after Iheanacho’s commitment, the Ducks landed four-star safety Devin Jackson. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Jackson is the No. 21 safety, the No. 32 player from Florida, and the No. 218 recruit in the nation. Jackson committed to the Ducks over Florida, Miami, Nebraska, and LSU.
Following the commitments from the two big recruits, there was a loud reaction on social media with excitement for the Oregon Ducks. On July 3, Lanning posted his classic response of a Duck emoji, but he was not the only coach to react to the big news. Offensive coordinator Will Stein also posted his excitement, as well as assistant head coach and running back coach Ra'shaad Samples.
The coach who is possibly the most excited about the commitment of Iheanacho is offensive line coach A'lique Terry. Within the past couple of days, the Oregon Ducks have recruited three offensive linemen. First, the Ducks received a commitment from three-star Koloi Keli, who flipped his decision from the Cal Bears.
Just a couple of days after Keli's commitment, four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi also flipped from Cal to Oregon. Iheanacho is the biggest offensive line commit for the Ducks, and Terry has a loaded group of players from the class of 2026.
“I feel like, you know, I’ve been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there,” Iheanacho said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They just had Josh Conerly (drafted) in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it’s going to be worth it.”
Jackson is adding to an already elite group of recruits. Oregon now has three safety commits, pairing Jackson with four-star Xavier Lherisse and five-star Jett Washington. Oregon has had an elite defense under Lanning, and the recruiting shows the Ducks will continue to be dominant on that side of the field.
Iheanacho and Jackson now give Oregon 14 commits, and the Ducks are moving up in the recruiting rankings. Per On3, Oregon now stands at No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten.
With the recruiting success this summer, Oregon is looking to keep the momentum going. Other players to watch for are four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott, committing on July 8, and four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, who will announce his commitment on July 16. Abrams is choosing between Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. While his commitment date is nearing, Abrams is still deciding between his top schools.
The recent commitment success for the Ducks will keep recruits interested in Oregon, as the momentum has shifted and the program is on pace to maintain being a top team for the next several years.