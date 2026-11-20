Jumping up the College Football Playoff rankings after a 31-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, the postseason hopes for the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) continue to bubble up.

On a Thursday edition of The Pat McAfee Show with the Ducks' trip to Michigan State for Friday Night Lights on the horizon, football analyst and ESPN College Gameday cast member Kirk Herbstreit added fuel to the Oregon postseason fire-like chatter.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (0) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Oregon Ducks

While joining the program to discuss the latest College Football Playoff Committee rankings, Herbstreit took a moment to acknowledge the Big Ten cluster of No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Ohio State, and No. 15 Iowa. For a refresher, the Ducks took down the Buckeyes 41-28 on Nov. 7 in "The Horseshoe," and earlier in the season Iowa suffered one of its two overall and Big Ten losses to the Buckeyes at 31-14 on Iowa turf.

"With Ohio State and Oregon, Oregon I feel like has been a team that they deserve a lot of credit for the way their season looked like it was over. The quarterback's out. They fire the offensive coordinator. And they've been one of the hottest teams the - what - last four or five weeks now. And if they win out, can you imagine if they get in at nine and three, what a great story that could be? Nobody would want to play Oregon," Herbsteit said on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set for ESPN's College GameDay before the Indiana versus Minnesota football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa And Ohio State Factors For The Playoff

Herbstreit also expressed "concern" for Iowa's chances of climbing the poll, especially since the Buckeyes are ranked above that program. The College Gameday mainstay argued that even if the Hawkeyes were to win out, he couldn't see that program going above the Buckeyes.

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That argument not only contributes to the ongoing comparison of the Ducks and the Hawkeyes in terms of record and strength of schedule for playoff potential and ranking, but also continues to underline Oregon's win at "The Shoe" possessing major weight in terms of playoff credentials. When the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, the team jumped a shocking seven spots on the committee poll the following week leading into their Michigan victory.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Likelihood From The Prediction Machine

With Herbstreit himself previously stating he believes the Ducks will win out the rest of their games, fans may feel like the chance of coach Dan Lanning and crew seeing themselves on the twelve team bracket is tangible.

In fact, ESPN's College Football Playoff AllState Predictor has the Ducks' playoff appearance chance at a 35 percent, also predicting and 86 percent chance of winning against Michigan State and an 87 percent chance of winning against rival Washington at home.

It should also be taken into account the program predicts Oregon's entry to the playoffs does require a conference championship victory, Indiana needs to make an uncharacteristic loss against Washington on the road or Purdue at home.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Last Parallel Detail

The last part of Herbstreit's statement, "Nobody would want to play Oregon," feels like a calling card to Lanning's response when asked during his pregame press conference how he felt about the potential of the playoff.

"I think if you were asking other teams if we're able to play the ball that we're capable of, they would hope that we're not a team that's in the playoff," Lanning said at the end of a length answer about the possibility.

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