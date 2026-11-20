Kirk Herbstreit Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon Ducks' Playoff Chances
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Jumping up the College Football Playoff rankings after a 31-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, the postseason hopes for the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) continue to bubble up.
On a Thursday edition of The Pat McAfee Show with the Ducks' trip to Michigan State for Friday Night Lights on the horizon, football analyst and ESPN College Gameday cast member Kirk Herbstreit added fuel to the Oregon postseason fire-like chatter.
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Oregon Ducks
While joining the program to discuss the latest College Football Playoff Committee rankings, Herbstreit took a moment to acknowledge the Big Ten cluster of No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Ohio State, and No. 15 Iowa. For a refresher, the Ducks took down the Buckeyes 41-28 on Nov. 7 in "The Horseshoe," and earlier in the season Iowa suffered one of its two overall and Big Ten losses to the Buckeyes at 31-14 on Iowa turf.
"With Ohio State and Oregon, Oregon I feel like has been a team that they deserve a lot of credit for the way their season looked like it was over. The quarterback's out. They fire the offensive coordinator. And they've been one of the hottest teams the - what - last four or five weeks now. And if they win out, can you imagine if they get in at nine and three, what a great story that could be? Nobody would want to play Oregon," Herbsteit said on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.
The Iowa And Ohio State Factors For The Playoff
Herbstreit also expressed "concern" for Iowa's chances of climbing the poll, especially since the Buckeyes are ranked above that program. The College Gameday mainstay argued that even if the Hawkeyes were to win out, he couldn't see that program going above the Buckeyes.
That argument not only contributes to the ongoing comparison of the Ducks and the Hawkeyes in terms of record and strength of schedule for playoff potential and ranking, but also continues to underline Oregon's win at "The Shoe" possessing major weight in terms of playoff credentials. When the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, the team jumped a shocking seven spots on the committee poll the following week leading into their Michigan victory.
The Likelihood From The Prediction Machine
With Herbstreit himself previously stating he believes the Ducks will win out the rest of their games, fans may feel like the chance of coach Dan Lanning and crew seeing themselves on the twelve team bracket is tangible.
In fact, ESPN's College Football Playoff AllState Predictor has the Ducks' playoff appearance chance at a 35 percent, also predicting and 86 percent chance of winning against Michigan State and an 87 percent chance of winning against rival Washington at home.
It should also be taken into account the program predicts Oregon's entry to the playoffs does require a conference championship victory, Indiana needs to make an uncharacteristic loss against Washington on the road or Purdue at home.
One Last Parallel Detail
The last part of Herbstreit's statement, "Nobody would want to play Oregon," feels like a calling card to Lanning's response when asked during his pregame press conference how he felt about the potential of the playoff.
"I think if you were asking other teams if we're able to play the ball that we're capable of, they would hope that we're not a team that's in the playoff," Lanning said at the end of a length answer about the possibility.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.