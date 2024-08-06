Oregon Duck Mascot Spies On Ohio State Buckeyes: Big Ten Conference Rivalry Brewing
The Oregon Duck mascot is unlike any other. After making a literal splash at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis with a giant, inflatable Duck floating the White River in downtown Indianapolis... The Duck is on a tour of Big Ten stadiums.
Most recently, the Duck tried to gain access to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Brutus the Buckeye is seen chasing the Duck away.
"Let me in!!!" said the Duck on Twitter/X.
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are a blossoming rivalry in the new Big Ten conference. Both Oregon and Ohio State are the top-two favorites to win the Big Ten title in 2024.
Oregon has home-field advantage when it hosts National Championship-contender Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on October 12th.
It is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2024 season with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Ducks are underdogs vs. Ryan Day's Buckeyes.
The Ducks are prepared and excited to enter their new conference.
"It's so competitive (at practice)," Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’sBri Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."
The Duck has entertained all week, visiting his new Big Ten foes in Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
The Duck also crashed the Pat McAfee Show yesterday. Push-ups. Dancing. Throwing a football. The Duck can do it all, even as a TV guest.
The Oregon Duck mascot and brand is one of the most recognizable in the country and is certainly making a splash in their new Big Ten conference.
As for the Oregon defense, senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is making sure his teammates are ready for the bullseye on their backs.
“My defensive guys know that we have to come in ready to work every day because we're going to have a target on our back from last season - whether that's playing the team that we've seen last season or playing a new team this season,” Bassa told Amaranthus.
“We have coach Lanning as our head coach,” Bassa told Amaranthus. “No doubt we're going to be physical, it’s the mentality of this team… At the end of the day, it's going to be mano-a-mano. Who wants it more?”
