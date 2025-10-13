Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Projection Changes After Loss
The Oregon Ducks lost their first game of the season in a 30-20 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. It was the Ducks first loss at home since 2022 against the Washington Huskies, which was during Dan Lanning’s first season as coach.
Where does Oregon now stand in the updates College Football Playoff picture?
Oregon No. 8 in College Football Playoff Projection
College football analyst Andy Staples of On3 revealed his updates to his College Football Playoff bracketology following the week’s slate of games. He has the Ducks as the No. 8 ranked team. This would put them in a matchup against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs.
If this matchup were to happen like this, Oregon would be hosting the visiting Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. For Dan Lanning, he would be facing the team he won a national championship with in 2021.
Lanning has faced Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs once before. It was Lanning’s first game as Oregon coach in 2022. Georgia dominated, winning 49-3.
Here is the complete rankings for Staples’s projection.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Georgia Bulldogs
10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
11. LSU Tigers
12. Memphis Tigers
First Four Out: Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans
The top four seeds in this 12-team playoff will receive a bye to the quarterfinals. The next four highest ranked teams will host their respective first round matchup. Last season, Oregon was the No. 1 ranked team and had a bye to the quarterfinals.
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana
Ducks Fall To Hooisers
Oregon was stunned at home by Indiana. The Hoosiers came in as a road underdog and outplayed Oregon for most of the day en route to a much deserved victory.
Hooisers quarterback Fernando Mendoza out-dueled Dante Moore and looks like a legitimate Heisman trophy contender. Mendoza and the Hoosiers jumped up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings. Mendoza now has odds of +550 to win the Heisman according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moore saw his odds drop to +2000. It was Moore's worst game as a starter with Oregon. He went 21/34 for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Moore and the Ducks will now look to bounce back in their next game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has a record of 3-3 overall this season and is 0-3 in Big Ten play. Oregon is ranked No. 8, falling from their previous ranking of No. 3.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.