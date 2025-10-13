Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Projection Changes After Loss

The Oregon Ducks fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. The undefeated season is now over and the Ducks have fallen in the updated College Football Playoff projections. Where is Oregon now?

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks lost their first game of the season in a 30-20 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. It was the Ducks first loss at home since 2022 against the Washington Huskies, which was during Dan Lanning’s first season as coach. 

Where does Oregon now stand in the updates College Football Playoff picture?

Oregon No. 8 in College Football Playoff Projection

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Projections Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning Georgia Bulldogs Big Ten Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, embraces Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football analyst Andy Staples of On3 revealed his updates to his College Football Playoff bracketology following the week’s slate of games. He has the Ducks as the No. 8 ranked team. This would put them in a matchup against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs. 

If this matchup were to happen like this, Oregon would be hosting the visiting Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. For Dan Lanning, he would be facing the team he won a national championship with in 2021. 

Lanning has faced Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs once before. It was Lanning’s first game as Oregon coach in 2022. Georgia dominated, winning 49-3.

Here is the complete rankings for Staples’s projection. 

1. Ohio State Buckeyes 

2. Miami Hurricanes 

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. Texas A&M Aggies

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

7. Ole Miss Rebels

8. Oregon Ducks 

9. Georgia Bulldogs 

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

11. LSU Tigers

12. Memphis Tigers

First Four Out: Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans 

The top four seeds in this 12-team playoff will receive a bye to the quarterfinals. The next four highest ranked teams will host their respective first round matchup. Last season, Oregon was the No. 1 ranked team and had a bye to the quarterfinals.

Ducks Fall To Hooisers

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Projections Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning Georgia Bulldogs Big Ten Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) tosses the ball to a teammate as he is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon was stunned at home by Indiana. The Hoosiers came in as a road underdog and outplayed Oregon for most of the day en route to a much deserved victory.

Hooisers quarterback Fernando Mendoza out-dueled Dante Moore and looks like a legitimate Heisman trophy contender. Mendoza and the Hoosiers jumped up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings. Mendoza now has odds of +550 to win the Heisman according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Projections Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning Georgia Bulldogs Big Ten Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore saw his odds drop to +2000. It was Moore's worst game as a starter with Oregon. He went 21/34 for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Moore and the Ducks will now look to bounce back in their next game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has a record of 3-3 overall this season and is 0-3 in Big Ten play. Oregon is ranked No. 8, falling from their previous ranking of No. 3.

