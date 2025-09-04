Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Betting Odds vs. Oklahoma State Reveal A Lot About Dan Lanning, Dante Moore

The Oregon Ducks are heavily favored for their second straight game at Autzen Stadium to start the 2025 season. Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy had some very choice words about the Ducks' financial advantage on his radio show this week, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning wasn't afraid to clap back.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football's Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference's No. 6 Oregon Ducks are expected to handle the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys with ease, as maintained by the majority of the online gambling websites.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 27.5 points against Oklahoma State (previously was at 27.5 on Monday, Sept. 1). The moneyline for the Ducks is -8000 and +2200 for the Cowboys. The over/under is set at 57.5.

The week 2 matchup at Autzen Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's updated Heisman Trophy odds

Heading into Week 1 of the season, Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore was tied for the eleventh-best odds to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +2500 (per FanDuel). Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning was the running favorite for the award at +900.

Now, Moore has the tied for seventh best odds to win the honor at +1700, just one spot behind Manning at +1400. LSU Tigers fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is now the new preferred choice among all college football players at +800.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy vs. Oregon's Dan Lanning

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wasn't afraid to voice his opinion on Oregon's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) upper hand on his radio show earlier this week. He stated that the Pacific Northwest program is lucky to have someone like Nike co-founder Phil Knight reinforcing the team and its players.

"Obviously, Phil Knight, the CEO and owner of Nike, is supporting them in a big way. They've made a big investment in the last 10 to 15 years or so... over the last three or five years, they've elevated themselves. They have a lot of resources. I think Oregon spent close to $40 million last year. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Director Troy Dannen previously reported that Oregon's NIL was more around $23 million last season.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy speaks during a press conference at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater Okla., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy speaks during a press conference at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater Okla., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the mouth of Gundy, Oklahoma State's NIL threshold over the last three seasons was just $7 million. He also believes that non-conference scheduling should have matchups with programs that have the same level of funding.

“Nobody likes to know the ending of the movie. My concern is they need to get a grasp at some point because what I hear chatter from coaches around the country is that non-conference scheduling, and I never thought anybody would ever say this, should be based on the financial situation for each school. Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team. From a non-conference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded right back to Gundy's comment when speaking with the media, expressing that financial backing by donors and alumni is the only way a college football team can be successful in today's climate of athletics.

"Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that’s invested in winning? If you want to be a Top 10 team in college football, you'd better be invested in winning. And we spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don’t."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning

