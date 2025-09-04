Oregon Ducks Betting Odds vs. Oklahoma State Reveal A Lot About Dan Lanning, Dante Moore
The Big Ten Conference's No. 6 Oregon Ducks are expected to handle the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys with ease, as maintained by the majority of the online gambling websites.
According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 27.5 points against Oklahoma State (previously was at 27.5 on Monday, Sept. 1). The moneyline for the Ducks is -8000 and +2200 for the Cowboys. The over/under is set at 57.5.
The week 2 matchup at Autzen Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's updated Heisman Trophy odds
Heading into Week 1 of the season, Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore was tied for the eleventh-best odds to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +2500 (per FanDuel). Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning was the running favorite for the award at +900.
Now, Moore has the tied for seventh best odds to win the honor at +1700, just one spot behind Manning at +1400. LSU Tigers fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is now the new preferred choice among all college football players at +800.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy vs. Oregon's Dan Lanning
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wasn't afraid to voice his opinion on Oregon's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) upper hand on his radio show earlier this week. He stated that the Pacific Northwest program is lucky to have someone like Nike co-founder Phil Knight reinforcing the team and its players.
"Obviously, Phil Knight, the CEO and owner of Nike, is supporting them in a big way. They've made a big investment in the last 10 to 15 years or so... over the last three or five years, they've elevated themselves. They have a lot of resources. I think Oregon spent close to $40 million last year. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Director Troy Dannen previously reported that Oregon's NIL was more around $23 million last season.
From the mouth of Gundy, Oklahoma State's NIL threshold over the last three seasons was just $7 million. He also believes that non-conference scheduling should have matchups with programs that have the same level of funding.
“Nobody likes to know the ending of the movie. My concern is they need to get a grasp at some point because what I hear chatter from coaches around the country is that non-conference scheduling, and I never thought anybody would ever say this, should be based on the financial situation for each school. Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team. From a non-conference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money.”- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded right back to Gundy's comment when speaking with the media, expressing that financial backing by donors and alumni is the only way a college football team can be successful in today's climate of athletics.
"Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that’s invested in winning? If you want to be a Top 10 team in college football, you'd better be invested in winning. And we spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don’t."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
