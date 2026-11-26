After their 45-7 road win over the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Friday night, the Oregon Ducks are the first team out in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The No. 12 Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten), ahead of their rivalry game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday against the No. 24 Washington Huskies, are in a great position to reach the Big Ten championship and the CFP.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Ducks, who, after their 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24, had just a two percent chance of making the CFP according to ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor. Now, the Ducks are at a 62 percent chance and have the highest odds of winning the Big Ten championship at -105, according to the current FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds.

Just behind the Ducks in the rankings is another Big Ten playoff hopeful, the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite having one fewer loss than the Ducks and a 9-2 overall record, including losses to the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes are ranked behind the Ducks.

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes have the third-best odds to win the Big Ten championship at +550 behind the Ducks (-105) and No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (+300) and will close out the regular season on Friday at Kinnick Stadium against the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Both the Ducks and Hawkeyes have arguments for being ranked ahead of each other. With the possibility of both teams facing off in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, here’s a breakdown of why Oregon is ranked ahead of Iowa.

Why Oregon Ducks Are Ranked Ahead Of Iowa Hawkeyes

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, right, hands off the ball to Oregon running back Brandon Smith as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks enter their regular season finale on Saturday against the Huskies as one of the hottest teams in college football. Under the leadership of quarterback Dylan Raiola and new offensive play-caller Jay Johnson, the Ducks offense has seen a remarkable turnaround as they’ve scored 30-plus points in every game since they fired former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after the road loss to the Fighting Illini.

This impressive four-game streak also includes a dominating ranked road win over the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7. The Ducks also have several notable ranked wins on their resume, including victories over the No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Ducks also opened the season with a 34-27 win over the Boise State Broncos, a team that would earn a spot in the CFP as the best Group of Six team if the season ended today. A win over the Huskies on Saturday would also add another ranked win to their resume.

While the Hawkeyes lost to a Buckyes team featuring a healthy Julian Sayin at quarterback and beat the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road with Katin Houser, the Ducks' ranked wins and recent hot streak appeared to be among the deciding factors in the committee choosing to rank the Ducks over the Hawkeyes.

It remains to be seen whether Saturday’s results for both the Ducks and Hawkeyes will result in the committee doing the same in the rankings before the conference title games.

Oregon Ducks Look to Extend Winning Streak vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have won two consecutive games in their rivalry series with the Huskies and look to make it three straight on Saturday when they face Washington at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is currently a 14-point favorite according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, but that doesn’t mean Saturday’s game will be easy.

The biggest challenge for the Ducks will be how their defense performs against Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whom Lanning complimented recently for his talent.

“We haven’t played anybody quite this year that’s like Demond,” Lanning said. “He’s a different level, and he’s playing right now. He’s playing really high-level football. Obviously, he’s like a running back in the backfield.

“But he’s as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up,” Lanning continued. “We’ve had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it's an issue. And he’s got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him.”

Known for his talent both as a runner and passer, Williams is coming off his best rushing performance of the season in the Huskies' 27-24 overtime upset win over the Hoosiers, where he rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. This season, Williams has thrown for 2,182 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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