Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Catches Eye of Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore has already been making major headlines at the start of his freshman season, and one former NFL player has taken notice.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has wasted no time showing the country why he's one of the future stars in college football.

Only two games into his collegiate career, Moore has flashed the kind of five-star ability that made him so coveted coming out of prestigious Duncanville High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

And after Moore's latest performance, one of the DFW's most notable athletes took notice.

Dez Bryant Reacts to Dakorien Moore's Performance vs. Oklahoma State

Dez Bryant
Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. OSU won 37-33. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

An Oklahoma State alum, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has been giving Moore ample praise on social media since the offseason, but had to watch in disappointment as the Ducks destroyed his Pokes, 69-3 in Eugene on Saturday.

Still, Bryant gave credit where credit is due when it comes to Moore.

"I hate it was against my Pokes. Dakorien Moore that was nice!" Bryant wrote on X.

Moore finished the win with two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown along with one carry for 25 yards and another score. Three touches, two touchdowns. It doesn't get much more efficient than that.

It's clear that coach Dan Lanning and staff want to utilize Moore in any way they can. No Oregon receiver had more than two catches in the blowout win, so expect his usage to go up as the season progresses.

Dan Lanning's Hilarious Dakorien Moore Quote

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has already been garnering tons of attention on the field for more reasons than one.

In the season-opening win over Montana State, he went viral after a vicious block in the end zone, showing that he's the kind of the receiver that's willing to get his hands dirty.

Lanning was asked about it soon after, resulting in a funny moment with reporters.

“I’m really proud of that play. He’s blocking the wrong guy, but he’s blocking his ass off,” Lanning said with a smile. “That’s what’s exciting. We can make full-speed mistakes and still do an unbelievable job for our team. Dakorien’s going to be a really special player for us. I don’t think anybody’s surprised.”

Dakorien Moore Following in Dez Bryant's Path?

Dez Bryant
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys former player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After being the No. 24 overall pick by Dallas in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant finished his Cowboys career with 99 starts across 113 regular-season games while posting 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 scores. He then ended his NFL days with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, playing six games with the team that season.

Both native Texans, Moore and Bryant are two different type of receivers but could be following a similar path to stardom if his early production with Oregon this season has been any indication.

Once Moore is ready to enter the NFL Draft in a few years, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys show interest in him, though the same can be said for the rest of the league. Dallas still has star wideout CeeDee Lamb for the foreseeable future, but Dallas will have to decide whether or not to extend George Pickens as the team's WR2. The door could be open for Moore to eventually make his way to the Cowboys.

Could Moore head back home to the DFW area and become a Cowboy like Bryant? Only time will tell. For now though, it's important to not look too far into the future, as Moore still has tons of football ahead of him in Eugene.

Moore will look to add to his already impressive freshman season when the Ducks visit the Northwestern Wildcats for the Big Ten opener on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.

Zach Dimmitt
