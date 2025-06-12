Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Reveals Motivation After Evan Stewart Injury
The Oregon Ducks could potentially be without wide receiver Evan Stewart for the entire regular season after recently suffering a torn patellar tendon.
After playing his first two seasons at Texas A&M, Stewart arrived to Eugene last offseason and elected to stay for another year instead of entering the NFL Draft, a decision that has now been questioned by some. Stewart wrote on X that he's "on the road to recovery" and will "be back soon" but the injury could take between 6-12 months to heal.
Despite Stewart's likely extended absence, the situation could be a blessing in disguise for five-star true freshman Dakorien Moore, who will now be asked to step into an even larger role that would quickly allow him to show why he's the country's top freshman wideouts.
Moore appears to understand the mission that lies ahead for him following Stewart's injury. Though he didn't mention Stewart directly, Moore posted a motivational message for himself on social media not long after the news of his teammate's injury became public.
"Coming for what's mines! #onamission," Moore wrote on X.
Moore has already been showing the coaching staff this offseason that he's hardly your typical freshman. While his elite talent was never in question, the Duncanville, TX product is showing off his leadership qualities as well, something Oregon coach Dan Lanning has touched on.
“You don't have to be a senior to be a leader, right?" Lanning said. "You don't have to have experience to be a leader, right? But you have to be willing to put yourself out there, and Dakorien, as well as several other players on our team, are taking that lead, right? They're stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities to lead. So whoever that might be, if it's a freshman or a senior, a junior, sophomore, guy that's played 1,000 snaps, or a guy that hasn't played a snap, right, we're looking for people to step up.”
Moore has also been developing early rapport with quarterback Dante Moore, who will have to fill some big shoes after the departure of Dillon Gabriel.
“I’ve cussed him out many times, but he appreciated it,” Dante Moore said. “He’s a great dude. He’s pushing me. If I mess up my throw, I’m blaming myself. I love him to death. ... There is great talent, great wide receivers and great playmakers out here. It’s a great environment.”
Dakorien Moore finished his senior year at Duncanville with 74 catches for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He won back-to-back Texas 6A D-I state titles during his sophomore and junior years.
Now, he'll look to help Oregon contend for a national championship once again.
“Me coming to a school I felt like I’m going to have the opportunity to play. That was regardless of whatever school I chose,” Moore said on the Pivot Podcast. “Just me having the talent that I have, the work ethic that I have, coming in and being able to work hard and put my name out there. Go in and make plays like I’ve been doing.”