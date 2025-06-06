Oregon Ducks' Receiver Depth Challenged If Evan Stewart Is Injured, Out For Season
Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Evan Stewart may be out for the season with an injury suffered this week. Multiple unconfirmed reports are swirling on social media, but no official news has been released yet.
Stewart is Oregon's top returning receiver for quarterback Dante Moore. Stewart decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing to stay at Oregon with coach Dan Lanning for the 2025 college football season. If his injury does keep him out for the season, he could choose to use a redshirt and return in 2026.
Stewart's 2025 NFL Draft projections varied but some scouts projected a selection as high as the second round. He will likely benefit from another season of tape before entering the NFL. The former Texas A&M transfer Stewart had a solid first season in Eugene, finishing with 48 receptions, 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
Who else do the Ducks have as an offensive weapon? Oregon lost its top-two receivers from 2024 to the NFL in Tez Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and senior Traeshon Holden (Dallas Cowboys.)
Besides Stewart, the four offensive players with the next most receiving production from 2024 are junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq (308 yards), wide receiver Justius Lowe (203 yards), running back Noah Whittington (136 yards) and wide receiver Jayden Limar (71 yards.) Stewart's production would be severely missed as those four playmakers totaled less than 750 total receiving yards in 2024.
Good news is, Oregon has newcomers who could be poised for break out seasons.
The Ducks added senior Malik Benson from Florida State in the transfer portal. Last season as a Seminole, Benson caught 25 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. On his career, he averages 12.5 yards per catch. Benson is a player Ducks fans can easily root for, with an admiral work ethic and interesting path to Eugene. Benson is a former No. 1 overall junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, before playing one season at Alabama and one at Florida State.
Another highly-anticipated playmaker is the country's top receiving prospect in Dakorien Moore, a five-star recruit in the class of 2025. Moore turned heads during Oregon's spring football practices, impressing coaches and his teammates, who raved that he is plug and play.
"With Dakorien he’s electric. You get flashes of Tez in him. He’s willing to get in and out of his breaks immediately,” said Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea during spring football.
Also in the receivers room: redshirt senior receiver Gary Bryant, redshirt junior Kyler Kasper, redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, true freshman Cooper Perry, redshirt freshman Jalen Saint Paul, redshirt junior Preston Alford.
The Ducks will look to Bryant Jr. for veteran experience and stability. During his Oregon career, Bryant Jr. has totaled 32 catches, 454 yards (14.2 yards per catch) and four touchdowns while fighting through multiple injuries.
Lanning was encouraged with Bryant Jr. during spring football.
"Gary looks as good as he's looked since I've been here," Lanning said in April. "Gary has always been a really talented player that we felt like could help us. And it's just a matter of his availability and being and being healthy. He's done a great job of attacking rehab this off season, even even throughout last year, he's been a leader."
Lowe looks to build on a solid 2024 season, finishing the season with 21 receptions, over 200 yards, and a touchdown. McClellan has major upside, he was ranked as one of the Top 20 receivers in the class of 2024. Also, Dickey committed to Oregon as the No. 2 receiver in the class of 2023.
Oregon has a new wide receivers coach in 2025, as Lanning hired Ross Douglas on Feb. 20, 2025. Douglas joins the Ducks after spending the 2024 season at Syracuse. He was the wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots for three seasons prior to going to Syracuse.
Should Stewart be sidelined with injury, a lot of new faces and young talent will have the opportunity to make a huge impact in Eugene in 2025.