Oregon's Biggest Transfer Loss As Portal Closes

As the transfer portal window concludes, the Oregon Ducks have undergone a significant roster overhaul, with multiple outgoing players and new incoming contributors poised to make a substantial impact for the team in 2026.

The Ducks have seven incoming transfers and 28 outgoing players from the 2025 season roster. While the Ducks underwent several significant losses in the transfer portal, the loss of former Oregon linebacker Blake Purchase may have been the biggest departure for coach Dan Lanning's team.

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purchase, after three seasons with the Ducks, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 11 and five days later announced his commitment to Ole Miss, giving the Rebels a talented defender as they prepare for their first full season with new coach Pete Golding.

Blake Purchase's Career With Oregon

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Kalib Hicks (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In three seasons with the Ducks, Purchase totaled 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. Purchase had a breakout season for Oregon’s defense, a year in which the Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record and made a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, before falling 56-22 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Both of Oregon's losses this season came at the hands of coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers.

MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Purchase was one of the most improved players on the Ducks' defense, playing a critical role up front, recording 32 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception. While Oregon will still have several talented players on defense entering next season, the loss of Purchase is a significant one, as he is poised to make an immediate impact for Ole Miss in 2026.

Ole Miss, following the departure of former coach Lane Kiffin to LSU before the CFP, played with a chip on their shoulder, making a run to the semifinals, before falling 31-27 to the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl.

What's Next For Oregon's Defense Without Purchase?

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key returners for the Ducks at the linebacker position include Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei. This season for the Ducks, the two were among the top players on Oregon’s defense, combining for 102 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Alongside Tuioti and Uiagalelei at the linebacker position, Devon Jackson and Nasir Wyatt look to step up for Oregon’s defense with Purchase off to Ole Miss. Entering the 2026 season with expectations again to win their first national championship in school history, Oregon’s defense aims to play with the same intensity that has led them to past success under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

After former defense coordinator Tosh Lupoi departed to become the head coach at California, Hampton was promoted to lead Oregon’s defense after three seasons as the Ducks co-defensive coordinator. Much like their high-powered offense, the consistency of Oregon’s defense is expected to play a pivotal role in the Ducks’ chances of winning a national championship in 2026.

Recommended Articles