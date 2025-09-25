Score Prediction Signals Tough Penn State Test For Oregon, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks will travel to the east coast this week to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. This matchup between the No. 6 ranked Ducks and No. 3 ranked Nittany Lions is the college football game of the week and will be the host of ESPN’s College GameDay show.
Will Oregon come away with a road win in front of the white-out crowd at Beaver Stadium?
Oregon vs. Penn State Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon a 48.9 percent chance to defeat Penn State.
Oregon has gotten off to a perfect 4-0 start this season with blowout wins over the Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Northwestern Wildcats, and Oregon State Beavers. Penn State will be by far their biggest challenge so far and might even end up being their toughest game of the entire season.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is off to great start throwing for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has thrown for 626 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
A lot like Oregon, Penn State has not been tested this season. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 and have wins over the Nevada Wolfpack, FIU Panthers, and Villanova Wildcats.
Both of these teams made the College Football Playoff last year. They came into 2025 with expectations of getting back and challenging to win the national championship.
These two teams last played in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game. Oregon came out victorious with a 45-37 win.
Oregon vs. Penn State Betting Odds
Oregon is a 3.5 point road underdog at Penn State with odds of +145 to win outright according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Penn State is -175 to win the game.
The over/under is currently at 51.5 points.
Oregon vs. Penn State Score Prediction
This would arguably be Dan Lanning’s best win since taking over as Oregon coach in 2022. The Nittany Lions boast one of the best home field advantages in the entire country and are one of the biggest favorites to win the national title. Lanning has some big wins already with Oregon including over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, but this would be right up there.
Penn State coach James Franklin has struggled in his games against top 10 teams, with a record of 4-20. He can shake off the narrative that his team can’t win big games if they can take down the No. 6 ranked Ducks.
Dante Moore will be making his most difficult start as a Duck and it comes on the road in front of 100 thousand people. It’s a tall order. Penn State has more experience at this point and are at home. This gives the Nittany Lions a slight edge. Oregon looses a close one, but will cover the spread.
Penn State 27, Oregon 24
