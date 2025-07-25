Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Updates 'Tough' Rehab From Knee Injury
The Oregon Ducks offseason suffered some bad news when top-returning receiver Evan Stewart tore his patellar tendon in early June.
The recovery Stewart's knee injury could take anywhere from 6-12 months, bringing up the question of whether or not Stewart will suit up for the Ducks in the upcoming season. It could mean a possible December return or missing the entire season. The senior Stewart could utilize a redshirt for the 2025-26 football season and play another year of college football or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.
For now, Stewart is taking the necessary steps through his rehab process to hit the field as soon as possible and as strong as ever. He recorded a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram with a caption that read, 'I mean God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers, am I right?'
“Mentally, it’s just been long. It’s just a bunch of time occupied."- Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart via Instagram
Despite this setback, Stewart will still be the highest-paid on the Oregon roster through his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in 2025. Amongst the top players from the Big Ten Conference, the senior lands at No. 6 with $1.7 million.
Stewart finished the 2024 season with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions for the Ducks. He didn't play in the 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl due to a separate lower back injury. In general, injuries have derailed Stewart's full potential throughout his collegiate career, even dating back to his time with the Texas A&M Aggies from 2022-23.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning discussed Stewart's rehab and gave an update.
"He's going to be down for a while," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to put a timeline on Evan. I don't know how long that'll be, but he's on the road recovery and he's done a lot for the Ducks. We love having him be a part of our team and hopefully at some point he can make an impact for us. But I don't know exactly what that looks like."
Luckily, first-year Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, along with offensive coordinator Will Stein, will still have an exciting group of weapons on the outside to work with.
A few names who are expected to help step up in Stewart's place are freshman Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, and senior transfer Malik Benson from the Florida State Seminoles. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has options to spread out the offense, including junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Looking even more to the future, Douglas has brought in talent from all corners of the country in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. The rankings below for each of the three 4-star prospects are according to Rivals.
New York's Messiah Hampton - No. 43 overall recruit in 2026 class
Texas' Jalen Lott - No. 75 overall recruit in 2026 class
Tennessee's Kesean Bowman - No. 49 overall recruit in 2027 class
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 7 in all of college football and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (per On3).