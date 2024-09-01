HIGHLIGHTS: Oregon Ducks Barely Beat Idaho Vandals, 24-14
In Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, the Oregon Ducks are hosting the Idaho Vandals in Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart are among the number of Ducks making their debuts for Oregon. The game is also the football program’s first ever as a member of the Big Ten.
Ranked No. 3 by the AP Poll, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team enter the season with high expectations. Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu is in attendance, and she showed off her Olympic Gold Medal to the Autzen faithful.
After the Ducks defense forced a quick three and out from Idaho, Gabriel and the offense efficiently drove down the field before the Ducks quarterback found wide receiver Tez Johnson for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson intercepted Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne in the end zone.
Following the interception, Gabriel led the offense 65 yards down the field before Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James' 6 yard touchdown rush.
In the second half, the Ducks failed a fake punt attempt, but the defense held the Vandals from scoring. On the next Ducks' possession, the offense failed to convert a fourth down and short attempt. The Vandals scored on the very next play. With under five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Ducks lead 14-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Ducks offense failed to reach the end zone after an offensive holding penalty in the red zone. Kicker Atticus Sappington made the field goal to extend the Ducks' lead to 17-7.
Following the field goal, the Vandals' offense drove down the field quickly for a touchdown, narrowing the Ducks' lead to 17-14.
Gabriel and the Ducks offense responded with another touchdown to Johnson on a successful fourth down conversion to. The call was reviewed, but the officials determined that the call of a touchdown stands.
On Idaho's final drive, defensive back Nikko Reed made an acrobatic interception to ice the game. Following the interception, the Ducks offense ran out the remaining time on the clock.
