Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Host 4-Star Wide Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
The Oregon Ducks have had tons of recent success recruiting the wide receiver position in recent recruiting cycles. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks signed the consensus No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star Cooper Perry.
Now, Lanning and Oregon are looking to make another big splash at the position as they look to reel in one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Dixon-Wyatt spoke with On3 about his recruitment and why he has held the Ducks in high regard thorughout his process.
“What really excites me about potentially playing for Coach Lanning and the Ducks is the way they’re building something special,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “Coach Lanning’s passion and vision for the program are easy to see, and I love how they’re focused on developing players both on and off the field.”
The Ducks are battling it out with USC and Ohio State for Dixon-Wyatt's services. He has four official visits set up so far as he plans to visit with Oregon on June 20, USC on June 6, Alabama on May 16, and Ohio State on May 30. However, Dixon-Wyatt has yet to set up an official timeline for his commitment.
“I think for me right now it’s a toss up for a commitment date,” Dixon-Wyatt said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Dixon-Wyatt has the potential to play in the NFL if he continues down his development path.
"Prototype WR in terms of his size and athleticism. For his size, has some wiggle to him and is surprisingly shifty after the catch. Has a nice edge in his game and always competes at a high level. Might not put up super big numbers playing for such a balanced team but has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 WR on a high major Power 4 team with Sunday potential," Biggins said.
The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 59 player in the country according to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt remains as one of Oregon's top targets left remaining in the cycle, regardless of position.
After signing the No. 2 recruiting class in the country during the 2025 cycle, Oregon has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 cycle. With only eight commits this cycle so far, the Ducks rank as the No. 13 recruiting class according to 247Sports, whcih is good enough for fifth among all Big Ten schools.
If the Ducks are able to land Dixon-Wyatt over Ohio State, who is surging in his recruitment, and USC, his hometown school, it would be considered a massive win for Oregon. Considering the Trojans' recent run with keeping California recruits in-state, landing Dixon-Wyatt would be a nice a coup for a program looking for some momentum on the recruiting front.