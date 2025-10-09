Urban Meyer Includes Oregon Ducks in Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 after a hot start to the season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are one of the most dominant teams in college football, looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
College football analyst Urban Meyer appeared on an episode of "The Triple Option" and discussed the top teams in college football heading into week 7 of the college football season.
Meyer Makes Bold Prediction On Oregon and Ohio State
While discussing the best programs this season, Meyer believes the No. 3 Oregon Ducks and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are the top teams in the nation. He went on to make a major prediction on both programs.
“I think it’s going to be Oregon and Ohio State, they’re going to play twice,” Meyer said. “They’re going to play in Indianapolis, and they’re going to play in the College Football Playoff. I don’t see that team in the SEC yet. To me, Oregon and Ohio State look a little bit different than everyone else.”
Last year was Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season and went on to win the conference championship in Indianapolis against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Just three undefeated teams are remaining in the Big Ten: the Oregon Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks will face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in week 7, and a win would greatly increase Oregon’s chances of making it back to the conference championship game.
Oregon’s biggest win of the season was in week 5 against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Although Penn State has now gone two weeks in a row with a loss, Oregon had to put up a fight to win in a hostile environment.
Similarly, Ohio State’s biggest win came in week 1 against the Texas Longhorns. Texas is another team that has since faced a couple of losses, but the Buckeyes came out strong against the Longhorns. With the two teams on a similar trajectory, it would not be a surprise to see them face off in Indianapolis this year.
The Oregon Ducks were the No. 1 seed in the CFP last season. The Ducks faced off against the Buckeyes in the quarterfinals, resulting in an Oregon loss. Ohio State went on to win the national championship.
With both Oregon and Ohio State showing they are dominant programs, a CFP rematch would not be a surprise, with the winner having a strong shot at winning the national championship.
Oregon Improved Upon Last Year?
While Oregon was a successful team last year, the Ducks still found a way to improve in several areas. The Ducks have one of the most well-balanced teams in college football, which could help them make a further CFP push.
Offensively, Oregon is a threat in both the passing and the ground game. They are one of just four programs to surpass 250 yards both passing and rushing in at least three games this year and are averaging 46.6 points per game.
Defensively, Oregon is allowing just 123.4 passing yards per game and is ranked No. 3 in the nation for its passing defense. The Ducks have allowed just one touchdown outside of the fourth quarter and overtime, allowing just 19 points in the first three quarters of games.
With how strong the Ducks are on both sides of the field, Oregon has a real shot at making it further in the CFP.
The first step to making another run in the postseason will be in week 7 as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT.