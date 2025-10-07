What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Oregon's Dante Moore As Heisman Candidate
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 heading into week 7 of the college football season. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore entered the season with some skepticism regarding how he would perform, but he is proving any doubters wrong.
Moore has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football. He is safe and with the ball, showing immense poise in the pocket. With Moore and the Ducks’ success through the first half of the regular season, he has become the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Moore’s Race For Heisman Trophy
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway spoke about the Heisman candidates heading into week 7 of the season. Neither believes any one player has truly stood out among the rest yet this season, but acknowledged that Moore has a real shot to win it.
“I don’t really have a guy,” Herbstreit said. “At this point, you win a Heisman when you play great in big games that everybody is talking about, and I just don’t know if we’ve had those moments yet.”
“Like, Dante Moore - when they asked me on GameDay the other day, who’s the Heisman frontrunner? This is before the Penn State game. I just, I mean, that’s how wide open it is. I threw out Dante Moore,” Herbstreit continued. “But, I still don’t feel like, I mean, he’s a great player and he could go on to win it.”
Herbstreit's candor reveals that feels he must see more from Moore before claiming he's the frontrunner.
Moore's high-level performance each week puts him in the running to win the Heisman Trophy. He joined the Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, sitting behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Moore took the season to develop, and his patience is proving to pay off.
Moore has 1,210 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has thrown one interception and has been sacked just one time this year. The Oregon quarterback has also had 24 carries for 122 yards.
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Bite On Oregon Ducks NIL Comments
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Brief Injury Update Before Massive Game vs. Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Grateful Dead Tribute Shoe Ahead of Themed Wisconsin Game
Through the first five games, as the Ducks come off a bye, Moore has a 74.6 completion percentage, which is tied for No. 4 in the nation and No. 6 in the nation with a 183.47 passer rating. In four of the first five games of the season, Moore has thrown at least three touchdown passes.
What Moore Has To Do To Win Heisman
Moore is putting up the stats that are keeping him in the running to win the Heisman Trophy this season, but there is more he must do.
In week 7, the Oregon Ducks will face the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams will be coming off a bye, both are undefeated, and it will be another top-10 matchup for the Ducks. Moore performed at a high level against the Penn State Nittany Lions and will have to stay poised and confident against a top-ranked team.
Indiana is the toughest opponent remaining on Oregon’s schedule, as the only ranked team left ahead of week 7. With that, the Ducks have to not only win, but Moore has to continue putting on a top-level performance and not slow down.
If the Oregon Ducks win out, they would likely make the Big Ten conference championship for the second year in a row. A conference title, especially if it is a win against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, could help solidify Moore as the Heisman Trophy winner.
Following the first six weeks of the college football season, Moore has the best (+500) odds to win the Heisman Trophy on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moore will have to take it one game at a time, but the Ducks quarterback is performing at a high level each week, which can result in him becoming the next Heisman Trophy winner for the Ducks.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.