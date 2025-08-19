Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Most 'Overrated' Team in Big Ten?
After winning the Big Ten title in 2024, the Oregon Ducks football team has quite a few unknowns heading into the 2025 regular season. Still, a majority of preseason polls have the Ducks and Oregon coach Dan Lanning ranked inside the top-10 teams in the country.
However, not everyone is as confident in Oregon. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello has a rather strong take for the Ducks in 2025, picking Oregon as the most overrated team in the Big Ten.
"I'm a big believer in Dan Lanning as one of the top coaches in the country, but I struggle to place the Ducks within the top tier of the conference with only one returning starter on offense," wrote Marcello.
"Oregon is exiting an incredible run of the most experienced quarterbacks in the sport's history (Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel), and the loss of that veteran presence at both quarterback and across the offense at the skill positions is going to be difficult to replicate, even with great depth and some notable additions from the portal (Tulane running back Makhi Hughes is the real deal)," Marcello continued. "Oregon is not going to fall off the map, but the Ducks may struggle early in the year and on the road in big environments."
Oregon's offense is expected to be led by quarterback Dante Moore, who flashed his arm talent but also failed to protect the ball in his lone season at UCLA. The Ducks were also dealt a blow in the offseason when star wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a patellar tendon injury that could keep him out for the season.
Marcello is confident in the Ducks' defense, but it appears as though his concerns for the offense are lowering his expectations for Oregon in 2025. For Marcello's bold prediction for the Big Ten in 2025, he again picked the Ducks as a team that will struggle.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
"llinois surprises with one of the five best lines in the country, and Bret Bielema rides a run-heavy attack to win five games by single digits with a few late-game drives by veteran quarterback Luke Altmyer," wrote Marcello. "Meanwhile, Oregon struggles to pick up steam offensively with a new quarterback early in the season, but an easy schedule builds some confidence before losses to Penn State and Indiana tug the Ducks out of the Big Ten race."
Illinois enters the year as the No. 12 team in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, and the Fighting Illinis are generating serious buzz. Will they finish above Oregon in 2025? The Ducks beat Illinois 38-9 in 2024, but the two programs do not face each other in the upcoming season.
Out of CBS Sports' panel of nine college football analysts, Marcello is the least optimistic on Oregon, predicting the Ducks to finish as the No. 5 in the Big Ten behind Penn State, Ohio State, Illinois, and Michigan.
Betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook disagree with Marcello. Oregon has the third-highest chance of winning the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2025. The Ducks (+460) follow Ohio State (+190) and Penn State (+220), while Michigan (+950) and USC (+1800) are the teams sitting behind Oregon.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.