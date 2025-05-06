Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares NIL Advice With San Francisco 49ers' John Lynch
The modern era of college football can be challenging for teams unequipped to deal with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) budgeting. When it comes to the Oregon Ducks, that case is certainly the opposite.
According to San Francisco 49ers' president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, the Ducks are navigating their budget well. Lynch shared with NBC Sports that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company "fascinated" the nine-year NFL staff member veteran.
"With NIL, one interesting thing, we went up to Oregon this year as a staff. A bunch of us did. And I was fascinated with that coach up there, Dan Lanning," Lynch said. "He's got a pretty good setup with Phil Knight. But everyone's complaining about NIL; he's telling me how great it is. I think he's an optimist, which I tend to be."
Lynch has been privy to an up close look at the Ducks program, as the general manager visited Oregon's Pro Day in March. Lynch brought along five other staff members, not including scouts.
As for Lynch's reference to Knight, that comes as no surprise for Ducks fans. The sportswear CEO has given over $1 billion dollars to the university and its athletic programs. Knight's company also uses the university as a testing ground, gifting athletes top-of-the-line gear while they play on campus. The Ducks football program made a YouTube video documentary at the beginning of the 2024 season about Nike's long-standing relationship with the program.
Knight helped create Oregon's NIL groups of "Division Street" and their off-shoot brand "Ducks of a Feather."
For Lanning, even with the resources provided by Knight and Oregon donors, there's lessons to be learned through how athletes choose to handle their newfound wealth.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Traeshon Holden 'Hurt' After Going Undrafted
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Best Uniforms In Big Ten Ranked: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Snubbed?
"One of the things [Lanning] said to me is, 'John, I think you got to change your perspective, because everyone's complaining about this thing,'" said Lynch. "'But I think one thing you guys should value is that you get to see how guys are going to handle money. Because usually those pitfalls, some guys, that's what is their downfall. They get this money, they don't know how to handle themselves. They're out every night. Or they have stress because people are calling them asking for money. Or they made a bad investment. Because now a lot of that can happen, you know, they've been making money for 3-4 years.'"
Though it's difficult to find out how much "Division Street" and Oregon's other NIL efforts make, the NCAA estimated last season that the Ducks spent $10.6 million on their football athletes. However, University of Washington head coach Jedd Fisch has claimed that schools like Oregon and Ohio State spend closer to $20 million.
Regardless of the total number, Lynch left Eugene impressed by Lanning's efforts to not only compete in the NIL arms race, but also make sure his athletes are able to navigate this new frontier.
"I thought that was really good advice from Dan Lanning," said Lynch. "I think you always have to be looking for the positive in situations, and we do get to see these guys a little more battle-tested. Okay, they've had the things that come with success. How are they going to handle it?"