San Francisco 49ers' John Lynch Attends Oregon Ducks Pro Day: Dillon Gabriel Interest?
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks held their 2025 Pro Day on Tuesday, March 18, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel was nothing short of exceptional. The former Duck and Heisman Tophy finalist showed off his strong arm, completing multiple impressive passes to Oregon receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
With his performance at Oregon’s Pro Day, Gabriel’s draft stock most certainly improved, especially considering the scouts and NFL general managers in attendance. Among the many NFL scouts and front office staff present was San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. Eight more 49ers scouts were also in attendance for the Pro Day, per Draft Diamonds.
Although the 49ers are not in search of a starting quarterback, since that role is filled by Brock Purdy, the franchise is in need of a backup. Both of San Francisco’s backup quarterbacks are no longer with the team. Brandon Allen signed with the Tennessee Titans, and Joshua Dobbs joined the New England Patriots, creating a need for a reliable second-string QB. This is where Gabriel could step in.
Gabriel’s dominance was on full display during the 2024 season as he led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, a conference championship, and the College Football Playoff, finishing with a 13-1 record.
He posted a career-high 3,857 passing yards, throwing 30 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. His 72.9 percent completion rate was not only a personal best but also the third-best in the nation. On the ground, he added seven rushing touchdowns, further showcasing his versatility.
At Oklahoma in 2023, he completed 69.3 percent of his passes, threw 30 touchdown passes, and ran for 12 touchdowns. Gabriel’s completion percentage has increased each year he was in college, demonstrating his ability to consistently improve and adjust regardless of different targets, coaching staffs, and conferences.
"I'd bet good money he lands somewhere on the Russell Wilson to Brock Purdy spectrum of undersized quarterbacks in the NFL,” wrote CBS Sports’ Mike Renner.
MORE: Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Supporting Brothers, Attend Oregon Ducks Pro Day
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Marcus Harper Details Chicago Bears Meeting Before NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Losing 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Miami, Mario Cristobal?
“I'd put his tape against Ohio State in the regular season up against any other quarterback's best game this last fall. He's short, yes, but the man has played more football entering the NFL (63 career starts) than anyone else in college football history," Renner continued.
Despite his standout college career and remarkable stats, Gabriel isn’t expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department currently ranks him as the No. 10 quarterback in this year’s draft class.
This ranking is largely due to Gabriel’s size, as he stands at just 5-11. Despite concerns about his height, Gabriel seeks to join Kyler Murray, Bryce Young, and Russell Wilson among the only starting quarterbacks under six feet tall in the NFL.
“I bring the most experience ever of any college or high school quarterback could bring. All I know is playing, and all I know is preparing a certain way,” Gabriel said after Oregon’s Pro Day. “All I know is winning. I think I’ve brought the perfect balance of winning and knowing a bunch of different styles.”
NFL front office staff and scouts were not the only notable faces in attendance for Oregon’s Pro Day. Gabriel also had the chance to connect with past Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Justin Herbert, who are both making their mark as starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
"All we were missing was Marcus (Mariota), you know?" Gabriel said. "Justin being here, Bo being here—you look at all the Oregon quarterbacks in years past—Joey Harrington, a guy I've been around a bunch—they're just class acts, great men on and off the field. As a Duck myself, I take pride in that. How cool is that, the type of people we bring to Oregon?"
Now, Gabriel looks to join these Oregon greats in the NFL. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.