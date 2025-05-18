Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Ranked No. 6 Among NCAA Football Coaches: Too High, Too Low?
During the NCAA football off-season, media members and analysts alike are known to post their predictions for the next season as well as observations based on programs' report cards. Recently, one ranking poll released addressing the best coaches in college football places Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning at a No. 6 spot, but is that too low for Lanning?
The poll in question comes from ESPN, as they challenged their college football reporters to rank coaches based on their "résumé." The reporters were challenged to review a coach's ability to develop NFL talent, how promising is their career trajectory, and how well a coach is doing with the resources they have.
Only one ESPN college football reporter left Lanning out of the top ten slots. Lanning received 57 points in the ranking.
"We took [the reporters] rankings, 1 through 10, and awarded points based on their picks -- 10 points for first place, 9 points for second place and so on," the ESPN article said on their ranking system.
"When creating my top 10, I considered experience and success, while also asking myself what coach I would want to start a program with. Lanning unquestionably has to be high on that list, in part because of his previous experience before becoming the head man, and his success as a head coach," said reporter Harry Lyles Jr. about his ranking of Lanning.
The article pointed to Lanning's 35 wins since joining the program in 2021. In each of his three seasons with the Ducks, Lanning has shown steady improvement, with a 9-3, 11-1, and 13-0 progressing record. Lanning also coached the Ducks to their first Big Ten Conference title in the programs' first season with their new conference.
Lanning was ranked below Steve Sarkisian of Texas (No. 5), Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame (No. 4), Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 3), Ryan Day of Ohio State (No. 2), and Kirby Smart of Georgia (No. 1).
One thing each of these coaches have that Lanning doesn't: success in the post season. Lanning has yet to bring his Ducks to a National Championship game. Last year, the Ducks fell a shockingly 41-21 to Day's Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl quarter final game.
Furthermore, many analysts are holding their breath to see how Lanning navigates a rebuilding season for 2025. Several key athletes departed Oregon's program after 2024, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, the entire starting offensive line except for center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and defensive line standout Derrick Harmon, among others.
"He's obviously on his way to something pretty awesome in Eugene, and with quite a bit of turnover, we'll learn about his ability to navigate through a retooling season. But his ability to hold on to recruits and make great hires is setting him up for success," ESPN college football reporter Bill Connelly said. He was the only reporter to rank Lanning outside of the top ten.