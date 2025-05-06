Dillon Gabriel Changes Jersey Number With Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have revealed the jersey numbers for their 2025 NFL Draft class, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to wear No. 5 as a rookie.
In college, Gabriel started his career as No. 11 with the UCF Knights, but he wore No. 8 during his time at Oklahoma and Oregon. The number eight has a significance not only for the Ducks, thanks to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Marcus Mariota, but it also represents the Hawaiian area code (808) and the number of the Hawaiian Islands.
However, Cleveland quarterback Kenny Pickett is wearing No. 8 in 2025, meaning Gabriel will start his NFL career with a new number.
The jersey numbers for the other Browns rookies were also revealed. Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will wear No. 12, the same as his good friend and former teammate Travis Hunter as well as a number of legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Terry Bradshaw, and many more.
In addition, Browns defensive lineman Mason Graham will wear No. 94, linebacker Carson Schwesinger is No. 49, running back Quinshon Judkins is No. 10, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is No. 88, and running back Dylan Sampson will wear No. 22
After being drafted, Gabriel spoke to the media about some of his strengths that he will bring to the Browns quarterback room.
"I learned how to become a winner. It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is," Gabriel said after the draft.
How much of an advantage will his experience be? Gabriel is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job for Cleveland, but the Browns have four other quarterbacks on the roster: Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry also spoke to reporters after the draft, and he explained some of the traits in Gabriel that made Cleveland want to draft him.
"We spent a lot of time with Dillon throughout this process, brought him in right after the combine, did obviously the private visit and workouts out in Eugene (Oregon). Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility. We just thought he had a really well-rounded game," Berry said.
The Browns surprised many by selecting a second quarterback in Sanders during the NFL Draft, but it appears that both Gabriel and Sanders will get a fair shot at winning the starting job.