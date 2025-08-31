Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Flashes Potential After First Autzen Stadium Start
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning named redshirt sophomore Dante Moore the team's starting quarterback before the season opener against the Montana State Bobcats. The former UCLA Bruin played just five games in his true freshman season and then backed up Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season in Eugene.
The new additions to the offensive line through the transfer portal (plus the return of junior Iapani 'Poncho' Laloul) were the most impressive in the route of Montana State, giving Moore plenty of time in the pocket and opening up massive holes for the rushing attack.
As pointed out by USA Today's Bjorn Bergstrom, Moore finished with -84 rushing yards during his true freshman season at UCLA. He finished with a few well-designed runs for himself, called by offensive coordinator Will Stein, collecting 18 rushing yards on three carries.
Moore started early with his tandem connection with junior Kenyon Sadiq, arguably the most talented tight end in all of college football. He hit Sadiq at the 9:22 mark in the first quarter for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 14-0.
The majority of the Oregon offense came on the ground and was done without the efforts of Tulane Green Wave redshirt junior running back transfer Makhi Hughes, who only saw one rushing attempt for two yards. Out of the backfield, it was a combination of redshirt senior Noah Whittington, true freshman Jordon Davison, true freshman Dierre Hill Jr., and junior Jayden Limar who combined for 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Former Florida State Seminoles senior wide receiver transfer Malik Benson grabbed his first career touchdown as a Duck on a beautiful 11-yard dart from Moore to extend the lead to 38-3 right before halftime. That will be the first of many between the two throughout the 2025 run, with Benson needing to set up as a leader after senior wide receiver Evan Stewart's torn patellar tendon injury during the offseason.
At halftime on the Big Ten Network, Lanning spoke highly of Moore's first-half performance under center. His overall arm strength should have the program excited for what the future holds this season for Oregon.
"I think Dante (Moore) is doing a good job getting the ball out on time."- Dan Lanning via Big Ten Network
Big Ten Network's Jake Butt also revealed some high praise he heard about Moore from Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. On the broadcast, Butt said that Stein told him Moore "has a chance to be the best I've ever seen."
The last drive for Moore ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., and included a 50-yard catch by junior running back Jay Harris to get inside the red zone once again. It only took Moore a total of six plays to go 70 yards of the field. He would then be replaced by redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Novosad at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter.
Moore finished with 213 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 18-for-23 completions. He had a quarterback rating of 199.1.
Despite Montana State reaching the Division I-AA Football Championship Subdivision title game this past season, the Bobcats were out of this game after the first offensive drive from the Ducks. Moore's next opponent will be more of a challenge with the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys. The matchup will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Oregon extends home winning streak dating back to 2022
The Ducks have now won 16 straight home victories at historic Autzen Stadium. The last time that Oregon lost at home was against the Washington Huskies in November of 2022, 37-34.
Since the 2023 season, Oregon has a 26-3 overall record and has only lost to teams that either reached or won the College Football Playoff.
36-3 at Washington Huskies on Oct. 14, 2024 (Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington)
34-31 vs. Washington Huskies on Dec. 1, 2024 (Pac-12 Conference Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada)
41-21 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 1, 2025 (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)