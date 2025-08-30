Oregon Ducks Take Down Montana State in Game of Fresh Faces
The Oregon Ducks open their 2025 season looking to live up to last years' historic 13-0 regular season and first ever Big Ten Conference title with an Autzen Stadium home game against the Montana State Bobcats. The Ducks won 59-13.
Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore assumed the starting quarterback position and finished with 213 yards in passing for three touchdowns. Other Oregon quarterbacks Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, and Brock Thomas also saw action in the second half.
The stand outs of this game includes true freshman running back Jordon Davison with three touchdowns and wide receiver Malik Benson, who topped the Ducks in passing yards. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore also stunned fans with a pancake block for a touchdown in the third quarter and a run involving hurdling a Bobcat defender.
Defensively, Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei shined with two sacks, and safety Dillon Thieneman led the Ducks with four solo tackles.
Final: OREGON 59, MONTANA STATE 13
Q4 2:15: Montana State's Adam Jones rushed for a two-yard touchdown after a 75-yard drive for the Bobcats offense.
OREGON 59, MONTANA STATE 6
Q4 06:50 OREGON SCORES: Jordon Davison punches in a one yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q4 7:05: Dierre Hill being used in no huddle play successions.
Note: Iapani Laloulu is on the sideline without a helmet, Charlie Pickard in at center.
Q4 11:14: Luke Moga puts up 25 yards on a quarterback keeper.
Q4 11:40: Luke Moga in at quarterback for the Ducks.
Q4: Nassir Wyatt gets a quarterback sack for the Ducks, forcing a punt from the Bobcats.
FOURTH QUARTER
OREGON 52, MONTANA STATE 6
Q3 00:26 OREGON SCORES: After a 40-yard pass from Novosad to Kyler Kasper, Jordon Davison rushes for an 8-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q3 02:11: Freshman Austin Novosad enters at quarterback. Dante Moore has his helmet off on the sidelines.
Q3 03:11: Matayo Uiagalelei gets his second quarter back sack of the day.
Q3 04:15: Montana State hit with a 5-yard false start play. The Bobcats are at 6 penalties for 49 yards and Ducks are at 2 for 15 yards.
OREGON 45, MONTANA STATE 6
Q3 06:43 OREGON SCORES: Moore connects with Bryant Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q3 07:01: Dante Moore makes a short middle pass to Jay Harris, turning into a 50-yard first down gain.
Q3 07:41: Makhi Hughes catches a pass from Moore for 5 yards. Matthew Bedford called for holding penalty puts Oregon back 10 yards.
Q3 08:13: Makhi Hughes is back in the game, picking up a cool 2 yards and a third down.
NOTE: The Ducks currently boast 272 total yards, with rush yards for the Ducks at 133, eclipsing Montana State's 35 total rush yards.
THIRD QUARTER
OREGON 38, MONTANA STATE 6
Q3 10:14 Montana State kicks a 42-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 32 points.
Q3 12:37 Lamson found Montana State receiver Taco Dowler for 24 yards as the Bobcats are threatening to score.
Q3 14:24 Montana State's offense is driving after quarterback Justin Lamson found Bobcats receiver Chris Long for 16 yards.
End of Half: Montana State returns Oregon's kickoff for 25 yards. Montana State will receive the ball to start the second half.
OREGON 38, MONTANA STATE 3
Q1 0:03 TOUCHDOWN OREGON: Moore finds wide receiver Malik Benson in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown, Moore's second touchdown pass of the game.
Q1 0:14 Oregon's offense is in the red zone after a pass interference penalty on Montana State.
Q2 00:50: Montana State hit for a Illegal Use Of Hands 10-yard penalty. Makhi Hughes in at running back.
OREGON 31, MONTANA STATE 3
Q1 01:03 MONTANA STAT SCORES: Myles Sansted's field goal kick is good to put the Bobcats on the board.
Q2 01:17: After Montana State gets a first down at the Ducks' 23-yard line, Matayo Uiagalelei gets a quarterback sack on Justin Lamson, setting the Bobcats into a second down with 15-yards to go.
OREGON 31, MONTANA STATE 0
Q2 04:34 OREGON SCORES: Noah Whittington rushes for a one-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 05:55: Dante Moore makes a connection to Dakorien Moore, who hurdles over a Montana State defender for a 13-yard first down gain.
Q2 09:55: Montana State hit with a delay of game for their punt return. 5 yard penatly no play.
OREGON 24, MONTANA STATE 0
Q2 11:08 OREGON SCORES: Jordon Davison rushes for a two-yard Oregon touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 11:33: Jordon Davison converts a fourth and one for first and goal at the two yard line.
In Pregnon's place, Kawika Rogers and Dave Iuli make up the interior guard positions.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:16: Timeout for an injured Montana State player. Ducks have the ball on the 36. Third down with five yards to go.
INJURY UPDATE: Offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon is in the medical tent.
OREGON 17, MONTANA STATE 0
Q1 06:16 OREGON SCORES: Atticus Sappington kicks a 23-yard field goal.
Q1 06:46: Dante Moore rushes for 5-yard gain but Ducks fold to field goal attempt on a fourth down.
Q1 7:48: After an illegal formation penalty, Ducks elect to replay Montana State fourth down punt return with Jeremiah McClellan recovering the ball near the 10-yard line.
OREGON 14, MONTANA STATE 0
Q1 09:16 OREGON SCORES: Kenyon Sadiq gets a 20-yard touchdown off a pass from Dante Moore.
Q1 10:17: Dakorien Moore gets his first rep of the game for 17 yards and a first down on Montana State's 23 yard line.
Q1 10:34: Jeremiah McClellan partially blocks the Bobcats' punt. Oregon will start on the Bobcat's 40-yard line.
Q1 11:03: A'Mauri Washington stops the run for the Bobcats forcing Montana State to punt back to Oregon.
Q1 11:17: 5-yard penalty for Bobcats, replay third down.
Q1 11:41: Ify Obidewu gets two back-to-back coverages putting the Bobcats in a 3rd down situation.
OREGON 7, MONTANA STATE 0
Q1 11:57 OREGON SCORES: Jayden Limar carries the ball in for a 15+ yard touchdown.
Q1 12:28: Noah Whittington gets three carries early resulting in two first downs.
Montana State wins the coin toss and defers to Oregon.
FIRST QUARTER
PREGAME
During the offseason, offensive coordinator Will Stein called this years' Ducks a "weird veteran" team with older transfer athletes like junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman (Purdue transfer) and redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane transfer) joining long-time Ducks like senior running back Noah Whittington, junior linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Oregon now runs out to a version of "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The Oregon Duck mascot lost his head before his annual pregame gag. The gag was ditched for pregame.
The Ducks announce pregame that their game captains include running back Noah Whittington, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. All captains for this game are veterans of the Oregon team.
Montana State announces former Stanford Quarterback will start
The Montana State Bobcats named signal-caller Justin Lamson as the starter under center. He's a face Oregon has defeated before as Lamson previously played for the Stanford Cardinal.
After two years with Stanford, including a 42-6 Oregon Duck victory on the road in the final year of both teams being apart of the Pac-12 Conference, Lamson used the transfer portal to reach Montana State.
Dante Moore starts for Oregon
During a recent episode of SportsCenter, ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill said that he has some concerns about Moore entering his first full season as a starter in Eugene.
"I think it's Dante Moore, and a lot of this has to do with the fact that 12 years of quarterback play combined between Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, that's what Oregon was playing with," Luginbill said. "They go from that to losing four starters in the offensive line. You lose Evan Stewart, maybe the primary playmaker is going to be a true freshman Dakorien Moore. You bring in Makhi Hughes over from Tulane from the transfer portal for the run game."