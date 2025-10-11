Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reaffirms Key Promise for Ducks Fans
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are perhaps in the “golden era” of their football program, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning is a major reason why. Throughout the years of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, there have been fears and concerns from Ducks fans about whether or not Lanning would leave the Ducks for different pastures, but Lanning has stayed strong on his commitment to Oregon.
Lanning Spoke About His Promise To His Family And To Oregon
Lanning recently spoke with On3's Chris Low about his time with Oregon and his desire to settle down and make sure his kids go through the same middle school and high school, citing the importance of that to his family. Lanning told Low about his dedication to Oregon.
“I’ve been very clear and adamant. I think a lot of coaches in those moments get quiet, but I’ve been very clear and adamant that I’m not going anywhere," Lanning said to On3.
Those words are music to Ducks fans' ears who had to endure former Ducks coach Chip Kelly's bolt for the NFL after just four years with the program, while Mario Cristobal left Oregon to take a job in the ACC with Miami.
“I don’t want any other jobs. I’ve got the job that I want," Lanning told Low.
Lanning's History of Choosing Oregon
Lanning went viral in the months following former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s decision to step away from the team. Rumors swirled around Lanning potentially leaving Oregon for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide ultimately hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.
Lanning would then post a video on social media, which had the quote “If you’re afraid your coach is going to leave, then come play for us.”
Ultimately, Lanning’s choice to stay may be pretty simple to understand. The Ducks are competitive in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), Lanning recently signed a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten, and Lanning has built the Ducks into a premier program that competes for the College Football Playoff.
Oregon also boasts some of the best facilities in the entire country and are building a brand new practice facility near Autzen Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lanning and his coaching staff have also recruited at an elite level with the Ducks. Oregon currently holds the No. 7 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports.
Ducks fans should be glad that the football coach at the University of Oregon is wanted by the entire country as it wasn’t too long ago that Ducks fans were calling for the firing of then-coach Willie Taggart. Lanning’s famous quote, “the grass is damn green in Eugene,” is now worn on the shirts of Ducks fans attending games at Autzen Stadium. Lanning’s promise to Oregon, and to his kids, is one that Ducks fans can take to heart.