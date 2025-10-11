Ducks Digest

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reaffirms Key Promise for Ducks Fans

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been in high demand on the coaching carousel for a few years now, with Ducks' fans fears rising after the Alabama Crimson Tide job became vacant. Lanning has reaffirmed his promise to Eugene and to his family.

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are perhaps in the “golden era” of their football program, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning is a major reason why. Throughout the years of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, there have been fears and concerns from Ducks fans about whether or not Lanning would leave the Ducks for different pastures, but Lanning has stayed strong on his commitment to Oregon.

Lanning Spoke About His Promise To His Family And To Oregon

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Eugene Autzen Stadium Dakorien Moore Willie Taggart
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning recently spoke with On3's Chris Low about his time with Oregon and his desire to settle down and make sure his kids go through the same middle school and high school, citing the importance of that to his family. Lanning told Low about his dedication to Oregon.

“I’ve been very clear and adamant. I think a lot of coaches in those moments get quiet, but I’ve been very clear and adamant that I’m not going anywhere," Lanning said to On3.

Those words are music to Ducks fans' ears who had to endure former Ducks coach Chip Kelly's bolt for the NFL after just four years with the program, while Mario Cristobal left Oregon to take a job in the ACC with Miami. 

“I don’t want any other jobs. I’ve got the job that I want," Lanning told Low.

Lanning's History of Choosing Oregon

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Eugene Autzen Stadium Dakorien Moore Willie Taggart
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Lanning went viral in the months following former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s decision to step away from the team. Rumors swirled around Lanning potentially leaving Oregon for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide ultimately hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

Lanning would then post a video on social media, which had the quote “If you’re afraid your coach is going to leave, then come play for us.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?

Ultimately, Lanning’s choice to stay may be pretty simple to understand. The Ducks are competitive in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), Lanning recently signed a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten, and Lanning has built the Ducks into a premier program that competes for the College Football Playoff.

Oregon also boasts some of the best facilities in the entire country and are building a brand new practice facility near Autzen Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lanning and his coaching staff have also recruited at an elite level with the Ducks. Oregon currently holds the No. 7 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Ducks fans should be glad that the football coach at the University of Oregon is wanted by the entire country as it wasn’t too long ago that Ducks fans were calling for the firing of then-coach Willie Taggart. Lanning’s famous quote, “the grass is damn green in Eugene,” is now worn on the shirts of Ducks fans attending games at Autzen Stadium. Lanning’s promise to Oregon, and to his kids, is one that Ducks fans can take to heart.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football