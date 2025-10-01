Amid Rising NFL Buzz, Dante Moore Stays Grounded At Oregon
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is putting on a strong performance this season. It is his first year starting for the program, and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks are undefeated, coming off an upset win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions.
After leading Oregon to a double overtime 30-24 win against Penn State, proving he can play under pressure against top teams in tough environments, Moore’s name has risen in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. While Moore is improving his draft stock, is the quarterback in a rush to leave the Oregon Ducks?
Why Moore Could Stay At Oregon
Although anything can happen by the end of the season, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman sent out a warning to halt the draft talk, believing Moore may return to the Ducks in 2026.
“All the talk inside the Moore camp is that he’s in no rush to leave Oregon for the NFL," Feldman wrote on Tuesday. "They’ve seen how the added seasoning benefitted Jayden Daniels, who flourished as a rookie last year. Moore won’t turn 21 until a month after the 2026 draft."
“The NFL scouting director thinks that, because the 2026 QB class isn’t looking as strong as many expected, scouts are going to push to ramp up their evaluations of Moore, just in case there’s a temptation to leave sooner than expected because of a new opportunity,” Feldman continued.
Moore transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 college football season, playing back-up quarterback to Dillon Gabriel for one season. Moore's history of patience could repeat itself with the quarterback's decision on his professional future.
Spending the 2024 season as a back up instead of transferring, demonstrates Moore’s patience level and understanding of what it takes to develop. Before transferring to Oregon, Moore struggled with the UCLA Bruins as a 17-year-old freshman. He did not commit to Oregon until after Gabriel transferred, understanding there was a chance he would have to sit on the bench.
MORE: Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
MORE: Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
MORE: Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
He took the year to hone his skills and develop, and it is paying off. This is a choice he could make again, choosing to spend another season with the Ducks instead of jumping into the NFL.
By spending another season with Oregon and continuing to develop, Moore could be a top 2027 draft pick and be able to step right in with an NFL team successfully, similar to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year In 2024.
NIL To Play A Role In Moore's Decision?
In the current age of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, athletes have been choosing to stay at the college level longer, with the chance to earn money.
Per On3, Moore’s current NIL valuation is $1.7 million, ranked No. 36 in the nation, and No. 1 on the current Ducks roster. In August, Moore’s valuation was at $640,000, showing a $900,000 increase.
As Moore continues to lead Oregon to success, more opportunities could come to him, making it more enticing to stay with Oregon for another year before entering the NFL.
How Moore Staying Can Impact Oregon
Through five games this season, Moore has passed for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception. He has been sacked just once this season, and he has rushed for 122 yards.
Not only would Moore return to the team with a higher experience level, but the Ducks have young offensive talent, including wide receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Dierre Hill Jr. Bringing back as much talent as possible would set the Ducks up for success in 2027.
Moore showed poise and strong decision-making against one of the top defenses in college football in Penn State, proving he can help Oregon defeat top teams. Moore returning for another season would help boost his draft stock even more, and Oregon’s run for a national title.