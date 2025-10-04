Interesting Statistic Reveals How Dominant Oregon Ducks Defense Is
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 heading into their bye week. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are coming off a win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, and are proving to be one of the most well-rounded teams in college football.
As strong as the team as a whole is, Oregon’s defense has been a difference maker. In the win against Penn State, the Ducks’ defense had to make big stops and held off two of the top running backs in the nation.
Top Defenses In College Football
Through the first five weeks of the season, ESPN ranked the top defenses in the league based on defensive stop rate and points per drive allowed, which shows just how dominant the Oregon Ducks have been.
- Texas Longhorns
- Maryland Terrapins
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
Through five games, the Oregon Ducks’ defense is ranked No. 5 in the nation. Oregon’s stop rate is 81.4 percent, and the team is allowing an average of 1.12 points per drive.
Following the Ducks' win against Penn State, Oregon’s defense now has the second-best "stop rate" in FBS, standing at 54 percent. The Ducks had three three-and-out plays against the Nittany Lions, a big factor in Oregon's win.
Oregon’s Defense Steps Up In Win Over Penn State
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and the team helped the program pull off a major upset win against Penn State. It took the Nittany Lions until the fourth quarter to have a rushing play go for more than 10 yards.
Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are talented athletes who have been among the best in the position since their freshman season. The Ducks' defense won in the trenches, forcing Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to perform at a high level.
Not only did Oregon win in the trenches, but in the turnover battle as well. Penn State won in double overtime, and it was a defensive play that sealed the game. The Nittany Lions needed to score a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion to win.
On the first play of Penn State's drive in the second overtime period, Allar threw an interception, caught by safety Dillon Thieneman.
Oregon’s linebackers are putting on a tough performance this season. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, returning to the team this year, is helping Oregon stay dominant on defense. Boettcher leads the team with 39 total tackles and one interception.
Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with four sacks, while linebacker Jerry Mixon has been a big role player in the passing defense. Mixon totals three passes defended and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Oregon is entering a bye week and will return to Autzen Stadium to face the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. The defense will have to step up against a tough Indiana offense to maintain the undefeated record.
If Oregon’s defense can stay as dominant as it is, the Ducks’ push not only to make the College Football Playoff but it will help the program make a deep run in the postseason.