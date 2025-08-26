Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on NFL’s AI Push: ‘I’m Not Using ChatGPT' On Sideline
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning addressed the NFL's integration of AI to boost sideline technology. While Lanning can appreciate that AI will continue to grow in football, he stated "I'm not using Chat GBT" for sideline decision making.
The NFL and Microsoft agreed to a multi-year partnership extension that will boost AI innovation, but it's use in college is currently more based around scouting and research.
Dan Lanning Addresses NFL Integrating AI
“I’m not using ChatGPT on my sideline to decide what we’re gonna run," Lanning said. "I’d be interested in what kind of information that provides, but I don’t know if that’s made it to us."
In college football related AI news, ESPN partnered with Teamworks to provide the network’s research team insights powered by AI. The partnership left the door open to "potential for implementation across ESPN’s platforms throughout the season." The Teamworks Coaching and Scouting technology could certainly be a game changer for ESPN, as it combines computer vision, player tracking analytics for evaluation and analysis.
In a college football world that is ever-evolving, Lanning's ability to adjust has made him one of the most successful coaches in the nation.
"I think AI is something that’s going to continue to grow. It’ll continue to be a part of the game, probably as much as anything from a scouting standpoint. But it’s still the early days probably for us at our level there," Lanning continued.
Oregon's Domination Under Lanning
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will host the Montana State Bobcats in their season opener in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Lanning has led the Ducks to domination at home. A victory vs. Montana State would be the Ducks' 16th consecutive home win and make Oregon 20-1 at home under Lanning.
The 39-year-old Lanning has entered an exclusive group of coaches with his impressive 35-6 record at Oregon since taking over in 2022. Lanning's 35 wins are third-most among active college head coaches since 2022 behind only Georgia's Kirby Smart (39 and Ohio State's Ryan Day (36.)
He also is setting the pace in Eugene. Lanning's 35 wins are the most by any Oregon head coach through his first 41 games.
Lanning's Ability To Stay Ahead Of Curve
Lanning is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, thriving in the ever-changing Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era to build elite rosters from top high school prospects and in the transfer portal. However, there are more ways that Lanning has adapted and innovated in Eugene.
Lanning was ahead of the curve on the GM model in college, adding Chief of Staff Marshall Malchow in 2021. The Malchow hire was before the rise of the college sports GM and it made Ducks history, as Malchow is the first individual at Oregon with the title.
As Oregon continues to innovate athletic facilities, Lanning is the first to applaud the efforts by the Ducks to maintain their status as one of the most state-of-the-art complexes in college football. The details of the construction of the Hatfield- Dowlin Complex includes moving the two outdoor practice fields from their current location. The new facility size is expected to be a massive 140,000 square feet and has gone viral for its futuristic aesthetic.
Lanning and the Oregon football video team have taken the college world by storm with their sensational ‘cinematic recaps’ that give the fans (and highly-touted recruits) an inside look into what it's like to be a Duck. The videos are full of brilliant storytelling that takes the viewer into Lanning’s locker room speech, intense meeting rooms and onto the sidelines at a game.
Lanning's Goal At Oregon
Lanning's goals at Oregon is clear.
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
Another thing that's clear... Lanning is open to to cutting-edge technology. However for now, don't expect Chat GBT to have a role on his sideline.