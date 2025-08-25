Oregon Ducks Freshman Dakorien Moore's New NIL Deal Puts Him In Elite Company
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning scored when they landed 5-star receiver recruit Dakorien Moore. Unanimously rated as the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Moore has a chance to shine for the Ducks right away, catching passes from quarterback Dante Moore.
Moore is already impressing coaches and becoming a top NIL earner. Moore landed a new exclusive partnership with a celebrity brand alongside Ohio State cornerback Devin Sanchez, Texas linebacker Colin Simmons and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis.
Dakorien Moore Lands Exclusive NIL Deal
Performance apparel brand Legends partnered with Moore as a "future legend" with three more elite athletes ahead of the 2025 college football season: Lewis, Sanchez and Simmons.
Moore is the most highly-anticipated Duck freshman in a long time after a dazzling career at Duncanville High School, one of the premier high school football teams in Texas. Moore has already received comparisons to Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Moore is on nearly every list of most-exciting freshman to watch in 2025. Better yet, he is eager to prove that he belongs as a focal point on the Ducks' offense.
Although he hasn't yet played a college snap, the Legends brand added Moore to the elite group of upcoming stars on powerhouse programs.
"We’re proud to introduce four of college football’s most electrifying athletes as the newest members of the Legends family. This brand was built by and for the ones rewriting the playbook, and these guys are on their way. The Future Legends are here to leave their mark," Legends announced the NIL partnership on Instagram.
The Legends ownership group includes celebrities and athletes like Quavo, Baker Mayfield, DeAndre Hopkins, Matt Barnes, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Steve Nash and Larry Nance Jr.
Moore's Growing NIL Valuation
Lewis has the 12th-highest NIL valuation on the Oregon roster. At the top is Oregon Duck wide receiver Evan Stewart ($1.1 million.) Stewart has over 2.4 million followers across his social media platforms of Instagram, TikTok, and X. Stewart suffered at torn patellar tendon in his knee in June and he could be out for the entire 2025 football season.
Moore looks to step up to fill some of the void that Stewart's injury causes.
Moore has a growing $497,000 NIL Valuation after NIL deals that include Legends and NXTRND.
His $497,000 NIL Valuation ranks No. 28-highest among college football wide receivers. The only freshman to have a higher NIL valuation than Moore is quarterback Akili Smith Jr. ($545,00.)
On social media, Moore boasts 150,000 followers on Instagram, 111,000 followers on TikTok and 20,000 followers on Twitter/X.
Will Moore Start For The Ducks?
Oregon has yet to release an official depth chart for its first game of the season but all signs point to Moore starting as a freshman at receiver. Ducks coaches and players and have all highlighted Moore's blazing speed and impressive maturity.
In exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed how the crown jewel of Oregon's recruiting class is quickly acclimating to college.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Moore's football accolades jump off the page already:
- Unanimously named the District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year
- Totaled more than 3,400 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns during high school career
- Led Duncanville to a 13-1 record and a Texas 6A D-1 state semifinal berth during senior season
- Recorded 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns as senior
- Anchored 4x200m relay team that claimed the 6A state title and set the national high school record
Ducks fans will be eager to see Moore in his first game action, when Oregon hosts Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.