Oregon Ducks Pushing For Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to battle for the commitments of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class. While the program hasn’t yet secured a commitment from a 2027 wide receiver, it appears to be closing in on a top target.

Lanning recently met with four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. The highly touted recruit has been vocal about his relationship with the Ducks’ staff as he returned to Eugene for a visit.

Breaking Down Wide Receiver Dakota Guerrant’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver is ranked the No. 7 player at his position by 247Sports, the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 52 player nationally. Guerrant has received offers from schools such as USC, Ohio State, Miami and LSU.

The Ducks extended an offer to Guerrant back on Jan. 27, 2025. He was set to appear back in Eugene on Jan. 24 and posted a picture alongside Lanning on Jan. 23.

Guerrant said in a recent interview with On3 Sports’ Chad Simmons that the coaching staff and their effort to get to know him and his family are what keep him going back to Eugene.

"There’s not too much to do in Oregon, so I know if I went there, I would be locked in at all times," he told Simmons. "They will definitely get an official visit from me. I will commit after my official visits, and coaches, culture in the locker room, the offensive scheme and winning are the things I want in my school."

Guerrant is a multi-sport athlete at Harper Woods High School. He also competes in track and field, where he’s run 11.84 in the 100 meters. Guerrant recorded 670 receiving yards on 37 receptions and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 and added 660 rushing yards. He also posted 17 tackles and two interceptions on defense that season.

How Guerrant Compares to Recent Wide Receiver Commits

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has seen recent success when it comes to wide receiver commits playing at a high level. One of Lanning’s top players in the 2025 class, Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore, started for the program last season. Moore caught three touchdown passes on 34 receptions for 497 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is another example of a commit who produced for Oregon at a high level early in his time with the team. McClellan redshirted his true freshman season after being a four-star recruit in 2024. The wide receiver ended up being a top option as a redshirt freshman in 2025, however. He finished with three touchdowns and played a major role in the postseason.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan carries the ball on a return during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has multiple wide receiver signees in his 2026 recruiting class that Ducks fans are excited to see in action. The program's top wide receiver in 2026 is four-star Jalen Lott, with wide receivers Hudson Lewis and Messiah Hampton also set to join the team.

Former five-star wide receiver prospect Gatlin Bair is also preparing for his freshman season at Oregon. Bair is considered part of the 2024 recruiting class, but served on a two-year mission trip.