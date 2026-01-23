Oregon Ducks Closing in on Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit



The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are heading into the offseason looking to build off the momentum of their last few elite recruiting classes. Lanning and his staff took time in the week after the national championship game to travel around the country and visit several recruits. According to Rivals, the Ducks are closing in on 2027 four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Guerrant, who plays for Harper Woods High School (Michigan), is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit in the class of 2027. Guerrant has been heavily recruited by top programs around the country, notably programs that play in the SEC, such as Tennessee, Texas A&M, and LSU.

Guerrant's Athleticism Makes Him Perfect Match For Oregon Ducks

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant has had a stellar high school career so far, both in football and track and field. Guerrant has the speed needed to create separation at the collegiate level, as he logged an 11.74-second time in the 100-meter dash. Guerrant has made an impact on the field for Harper Woods since he was a freshman, when he earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors for a freshman season that saw Guerrant catch 49 passes for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Guerrant Could Join Elite Wide Receiving Core At Oregon

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Guerrant would certainly provide a boost to the Ducks' wide receiver room. Oregon will most likely be losing wide receiver Evan Stewart to the 2027 NFL Draft next season, and could use a speedy third wide receiver alongside wide receiver Dakorien Moore and five-star wide receiver signee Jalen Lott.

Guerrant has been able to make plays on both sides of the ball for Harper Woods. In his sophomore season, Guerrant recorded 1,600 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns while also making 17 tackles and snagging two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Guerrant Praises Ducks' Coaching Staff in Interview

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant spoke to Rivals prior to what will be the fifth time he visits Eugene. Guerrant praised the Ducks' coaching staff when speaking with Rivals writer Chad Simmons.

“I will be back at Oregon next weekend on Jan. 24. I was last there for a game in the fall. One of the things that keeps me going back is the staff. I love Coach Lanning and the rest of the staff. The coaches are great, and they take time to get to know me and my family."

As the Ducks are preparing to begin gaining commitments from the class of 2027, they will be active in the 2026 winter transfer portal as well, with Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton remaining as a name that Lanning and Oregon are still in contention to land. The Ducks have just one player committed in the class of 2027, with four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett as the only commit.