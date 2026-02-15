Two Four-Star Recruits That Oregon Fans Should Know
It's in the very early stages, but the Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the most talented in the country with the way things are headed.
There are a couple of notable names that are considering a move to the Pacific Northwest to play under coach Dan Lanning that can change the trajectory of the college football program for the better. Two four-stars, quarterback Will Mencl and linebacker Toa Satele, are some of the top targets out West in the class of 2027.
Per Rivals, the class currently stands at No. 19 amongst the nation's top schools and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Here are the five verbal commitments for the Ducks so far.
- Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett - Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama
- Four-star running back CaDarius Miller - Tyler in Tyler, Texas
- Four-star offensive tackle Drew Filder - Servite in Anaheim, California
- Four-star athlete Sam Ngata - Olympus in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael - Turlock in Turlock, California
Pritchett is ranked No. 21 against those at his position in his class. As for Filder and Michael at the tackle spot, they land No. 37 and No. 49, respectively. Miller is the latest commit, joining the class on Saturday, and he is the No. 15-ranked running back per Rivals.
Ngata, the son of the Ducks' standout and NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, ranks No. 35 amongst the athletes.
2027 Names to Monitor
Four-star quarterback Will Mencl - Chandler in Chandler, Arizona
Mencl blossomed into a national high-riser after a stellar junior season. At 6-3 and 205 pounds, he can fit the ball in tight spaces and do so extremely quickly.
After his visit to Oregon's campus for Junior Day on Jan. 31, Mencl took his arm to the Battle 7v7 Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Park. The event consisted of some of the top recruits from all across the States in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. That includes two other big-time 2027 Ducks' targets in four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods in Michigan and four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp from Bishop Gorman in Nevada.
Oregon looks to be the clear favorite for Mencl, with Rivals giving the Ducks a 99.4 chance.
Four-star linebacker Toa Satele - Mililani in Mililani, Hawaii
Satele is ranked as the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Hawaii, an area that Oregon has been quite successful in finding talent over the years. The 6-3, 200 product comes off the edge with ultimate speed.
He recently went on an unofficial visit to check out Autzen Stadium on Jan. 31, during the same Junior Day as Mencl. Two former Pac-12 Conference foes, the Big Ten's USC Trojans and the Atlantic Coast Conference's California Golden Bears under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi, are right in the hunt along with the Ducks.
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.