Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Big Ten Goals: Media Day Live Updates
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team and coach Dan Lanning begin their fall football practices on Wednesday, July 31.
In Lanning's third season at the helm, Oregon enters the Big Ten conference as "mighty different" with a chance to contend for a Big Ten Title and make a College Football Playoff run.
Before practices begin, the Ducks will talk at Oregon Media Day on Monday. Oregon Ducks Sports Illustrated will have you covered with all the biggest updates from Lanning, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and more.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the biggest differencec for the Ducks this season.
"We have a lot more competition on this team. We are bigger on both sides of the ball and that matters."
Live Updates
Dan Lanning
"We have 130 players on our team this season. So in having 10 coaches that that's like 13 players per coach, right? So our goal is to have as many people able to impact our players and their growth on the field as possible. I'm also really excited about the fact that (the increase in allowable coaches on the field is) going to help us grow our young coaches and some of the other coaches that have great experience in our program that can help our players be better. The fact that we'll have added instruction, more hands on approach with some of the people in our program is really going to enhance that experience for our student athletes, and certainly enhance the development of our coaching staff."
"It's really about eliminating distractions and things that don't matter. You know, our focus is how do we become the best team we can be on the field right now. And that's about the work that we do. It's the work in the weight room. It's the work in a walkthrough. It's the work on the practice field. So our guys are doing a great job of attacking that."
"I'm grateful for the leadership at our university, you know, to be able to make (the move tot he Big Ten Conference) happen. I'm really excited about the opportunity in the Big Ten for us, where that positions us for the long term. Certainly great to eliminate a (conference realignment) distraction."
"I always say on fourth down, you're gonna go that much harder for a guy that you love that's next to you. I think our guys take a lot of pride in that."
Marcus Harper
"I got a lot of goals from me personally and us as a team have a lot of goals. Some of its to look a certain way. I'm not gonna shine too much on right now but when you see us doing some stuff at the end of the season that's when you'll know."
The Ducks boast arguably the best wide receivers in the country with a creative offensive coordinator in Will Stein. Last season, Johnson was a major piece as the Ducks dazzled to become the nation’s No. 2 offense. This season, Oregon is eyeing the top spot with bigger goals in mind. The Ducks added transfer receiver Evan Stewart, a "jack-of-all-trades" offensive playmaker who is a projected first-round.
“Win a national championship,” Johnson told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. “Don't say it. Believe it. Let Ohio State get here and then let's show them what we're made of. Let's go to Michigan in front of 100,000 people and show them what we're made of.”
Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa are Oregon's returning leaders.
The Ducks also add an impressive transfer class that ranks as best in the Big Ten, including Gabriel, Stewart, quarterback Dante Moore, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, safety Kobe Savage, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
Another huge storyline is which true freshman can make an instant impact? Coach Lanning often says, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough."
The incoming recruiting class is No. 3 in the nation and with a handful of Ducks who could challenge for playing time right away. Players to keep an eye on: safety Aaron Flowers, edge Elijah Rushing, linebacker Brayden Platt, defensive lineman Aydin Breland, and cornerback Dakoda Fields.
Oregon is a first-year Big Ten school in a position to succeed immediately, with much thanks to its perimeter speed at wide receiver and in the secondary. The Ducks' speed on offense is balanced with its aggressive offensive line, full of returners, and physical brand of a menacing defensive line.