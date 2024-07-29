Former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert Pranks Teammates at Chargers’ Training Camp
With NFL training camp season now underway, fans can expect several athletes collaborating with their organization’s social media team for content.
The Los Angeles Chargers are at the forefront of professional sports social media strategy with their iconic schedule release videos, memes, and media stunts. Most recently, the Chargers’ starting quarterback and Oregon Football alumnus Justin Herbert got in on the action.
On Saturday, Herbert swapped jerseys with punter JK Scott. In the video posted to the Chargers’ social media accounts, Herbert and Scott have a brief exchange wearing each other’s uniforms.
“Hey good throws today bro,” joked Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko to Scott.
“Go Ducks,” said Scott, attempting to sound like Herbert.
“It’s Sco Ducks,” Fehoko, the Stanford alumnus, responded.
Both Scott and Herbert signed autographs in the crowd as fans seemed to gradually catch on as to who was who. Herbert even pointed at Scott and declared he was his favorite player, furthering the joke that the two switched uniforms.
Darren M. Haynes of KCAL and KCBS posted on “X” that Herbert originally approached fans with his helmet on, and when Herbert removed the helmet, fans “went nuts”. Video Haynes posted also shows fans eagerly shouting “Justin” as the Pro Duck signed memorabilia while wearing Scott’s jersey.
On the same front of training camp, Herbert claims another member of the Chargers may be impersonating him.
“He’ll jump in there and take some quarterback reps,” Herbert said on the NFL Network of Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh. “If I take a breather for a quick second, he’s in there. So I’ve got to be pretty stubborn with my reps.”
Joe Alt, the Notre Dame offensive tackle taken fifth in the NFL Draft this year by the Chargers, also spoke about Justin in content made by the Chargers’ social media team.
“Has anyone from the team texted you yet?” said an unidentified member of the Chargers’ social media team.
“Yes,” said Alt. “Mr. Quarterback, his name is Justin, texted me. He said ‘My name’s Justin, I play quarterback.”
The Chargers return to the practice field Monday morning.